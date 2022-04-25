(The Center Square) – The West Seattle Bridge project is halfway through concrete pouring as a nesting pair of peregrine falcons made the west span of the bridge their home.
There are six sections of the bridge that require concrete pours. Two sections have been filled with concrete as of April 25 with another pour scheduled this week.
Heather Marx, the director of downtown mobility at the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), gave a presentation at the West Seattle Bridge Program Community Task Force Meeting on April 21. She said that the key inputs for when the bridge repairs will be complete are concrete availability and completing the concrete pours.
“Under normal circumstances, getting concrete poured is not a big deal and it happens pretty quickly over the course of a week or two,” Marx said. “Now, because none of the concrete plants are operating at full strength, it is much harder to get dates for your concrete to be poured.”
Marx said that as soon as the third pour of concrete comes in, SDOT will be able to make a prediction as to when the bridge will open. SDOT’s contractor for concrete pouring is Kraemer North America (KNA), who has been working to secure concrete for the bridge construction.
Along with the inconsistent concrete supply, Marx said other project risks that could delay construction of the West Seattle Bridge include worker shortages, COVID outbreaks amongst workers, bad weather and, yes, those nesting falcons.
“Because nothing can be simple and straightforward, we have a nesting pair of peregrine falcons on our bridge that requires coordination with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife,” Marx said.
A “falcon management plan” has been put in place with SDOT and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife to try to ensure it doesn't hinder the pace of construction.
According to Marx, peregrine falcon chicks (also called eyases) hatch in the month of June.
West Seattle Transportation Coalition Board Member Deb Barker chimed in to the presentation and admitted she has become more knowledgeable on ornithology through this development.
“I just love that it takes a broken bridge to learn so many different things I never knew I was going to learn [such as] falcon due dates,” Barker said.
Following construction completion of the $175 million bridge project, SDOT will begin testing the bridge for strength and resiliency, which is expected to take two weeks to complete.
That testing cannot even be scheduled until more concrete is filled into the interior of the bridge, which Marx understands is frustrating.
“We want to be able to account for the things that we don’t know and one of those things is how long it’s going to take us to get the concrete we need,” Marx said.