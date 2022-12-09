(The Center Square) – Collaborations with King County, the City of Redmond, Washington Department of Social and Health Services and the International Rescue Committee have helped over 750 refugees find permanent housing.
In the last year, 791 people took part in a short-term program the various departments collaborated on to offer temporary housing and connection to the local communities. According to the county, 97% of the 791 refugees have found permanent housing since then.
“Together, these teams have worked tirelessly since last fall, welcoming newly arriving refugees in King County, and readily offering support,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “Our communities understand the importance of helping those in need and this unique initiative is testament to what we can achieve when we join together to make a welcoming community where everyone can thrive.”
Following the U.S. military’s exit from Afghanistan in September, 2021, King County made a commitment to support Afghan refugees. This was done through the use of a recently purchased Health Through Housing hotel in Federal Way as temporary housing and funding of $500,000 for language support and community grants to aid in the resettlement process.
The former hotel in Federal Way was purchased by the county for $23 million and consisted of 101 units, or $227,722 per unit. The hotel was immediately filled up with refugees the following month when King County began accepting referrals and 130 refugees soon arrived in Federal Way.
In April of this year, with the partnership with Redmond, the short-term refugee resettlement program moved operations to the city’s Health Through Housing building which provides approximately 433 units. Refugees stayed at the $28.3 million hotel from May through the current month, in which the program is set to close on Dec. 31.
The county said that the temporary use of the Health Through Housing buildings for refugees will not delay the program and that an operator will be announced in February 2023. The Redmond building’s conversion into housing for homeless people is underway.