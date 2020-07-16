(The Center Square) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is challenging a court decision on a petition seeking to recall her from office.
The motion filed Wednesday requests that King County courts reevaluate a ruling advancing a petition recalling Durkan in a special election.
The recall petition claims Durkan violated her duties as mayor by endangering Seattle residents, protesters, and journalists by tolerating extreme actions by law enforcement during the city's summer-long protests against police brutality.
In June, a federal court ruling resulting from a Black Lives Matter lawsuit banned the use of tear gas and pepper spray through September 30 unless it is a "reasonable, proportional, and targeted action to protect against a specific imminent threat of physical harm...or to respond to specific acts of violence or destruction of property."
The city council banned the possession, storage, and use of tear gas by law enforcement in June, which takes effect July 26.
Petitioners for Durkan's recall will have the chance to reply to Durkan’s motion sometime this week.
Should Durkan be recalled, Seattle City Council President Lorena Gonzalez would serve as acting mayor until another special election is called to elect a mayor for a full-term.
The recall petition now has less than 180 days to gather roughly 56,000 signatures to result in a Seattle special election.