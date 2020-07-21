(The Center Square) — The mother of a young man killed in Seattle's former Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone alleges in a lawsuit that the city failed in its duties to help her son.
The lawsuit filed on Monday by Donnitta Sinclair claims that city officials are responsible for "creating a dangerous environment" in CHOP and did not ensure adequate medical care to her son, 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson.
Sinclair, who is represented by the Hermann Law Group, alleges Seattle police and fire department medics did help her son after he was shot multiple times.
Anderson was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.
"The city abandoned this area and the city had no safety plan in place for this abandoned area," Attorney Mark Lindquist said in a statement from the law firm.
According to a report by the Seattle Police Department, a "violent" crowd in the area prevented them from arriving at the scene to aid Anderson.
Officers abandoned the former CHOP and the East Precinct about 10 days before Anderson was shot amid weeks-long protests in the city against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police in May.
The CHOP zone was retaken by police two days after a final shooting incident on June 29 that left a 16-year-old dead and a 14-year-old wounded. CHOP was ultimately dismantled by Seattle police on July 1.
Sinclair is seeking financial damages and hopes the lawsuit prevents future loss of life, according to the law firm’s statement.
Seattle city officials could not be reached for comment on the case.
Seattle leaders have faced growing calls to defund the police in recent months by activist groups like Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County, which has called for reallocating funding towards community services and halting new prison construction.
A 7 to 2 majority of the Seattle City Council has supported demands from local activists to defund the Seattle police budget by as much as 50 percent.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who recently called for a 20 percent reduction to the city’s police budget, faces a recall petition related to her responses to excessive force by Seattle police. Durkan has since filed a motion to halt the petition from going forward.
Should the petition collect the required number of signatures, Durkan will face a recall election this fall.