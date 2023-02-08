(The Center Square) – Advanced nuclear reactor technology has come a long way and may end up playing an integral part in Washington state’s energy future, according to proponents of a bill promoting that technology.
House Bill 1584, introduced last month, would require advanced nuclear reactor technology to be considered, along with other carbon-neutral energy alternatives, when developing the state's strategic energy goals.
“Nuclear reactor technology has advanced and far exceeded the technology of the 1980s,” Rep. Stephanie Barnard, R-Pasco, the bill’s prime sponsor, told the House Environment & Energy Committee on Tuesday afternoon.
She was likely making an indirect reference to the April 1986 explosion during a safety test at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine – then a part of the Soviet Union – that is generally regarded as the worst nuclear disaster in history.
Barnard contends that the state's Clean Energy Transformation Act, or CETA, goal that commits Washington to an electricity supply free of greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 won't happen without expanding many clean alternatives, including nuclear power.
“The latest advanced nuclear technology is not your grandpa’s reactor,” Barnard continued. “Much like computer technology, the nuclear energy industry is exponentially advancing and new technology is changing the way the world can use its benefits. Nuclear provides walk away-safe, meltdown zero possibility, and is earthquake tsunami-safe.”
In March 2011, an earthquake-caused tsunami swept over defenses at the Fukashima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Japan, in Fukashima Prefecture, and flooded the reactors, sparking a major disaster.
“Advanced reactors in the United States provide an annual carbon avoidance equaling the same as removing 100 million cars from the road," Barnard said. “All while utilizing the smallest footprint of any carbon-free energy system.”
She went on to conclude, “This bill is a good start to openly acknowledging that advanced nuclear reactor technology – in coordination with renewables – is the solution to achieve Washington’s clean energy goals.”
Six people testified in favor of HB 1584 at the hybrid in-person/remote meeting, and two people testified against the bill.
Jim Conca, a trustee at the Herbert M. Parker Foundation at Washington State University and nuclear waste expert, spoke on the topic of storing nuclear waste.
He said that “from a scientific and engineering standpoint, nuclear waste disposal is a piece of cake.”
Complicating matters, he added, was the fact nuclear waste became a politically-fraught issue in the 1980s.
Conca said it’s long been known the best place to store nuclear waste is in massive underground salt formations that compact under stress from overlying rocks and quickly recompact during fractures, making it practically impermeable.
It's a good place to store nuclear waste “where it takes water a billion years to move an inch.”
Josh Lozano, senior government/external affairs specialist with Energy Northwest, a consortium of utilities from across the state, also spoke in favor of HB 1584.
Surveys by Energy Northwest, he said, indicate broad support for nuclear power as a means of generating clean electricity with a small footprint.
“For these reasons and many others Energy Northwest is strongly moving in the direction of pursuing the development of advanced reactor technology,” Lozano said.
He went on to tell the committee, “Current technology is proven technology. We have been operating nuclear reactors for roughly 70 years and we’re improving on those efficiencies.”
Not everyone was convinced nuclear power is the way to go, at least not yet.
“It’s wishful thinking to promote currently theoretical advanced nuclear reactor technology as affordable, cost-effective and timely,” said Cathryn Chudy of the Oregon Conservancy Foundation. “No one following the current status of these proposed reactors still on the drawing board heavily subsidized can say that this bill makes sense at this time in the real world.”
Roger Lippman with Nuclear Free Northwest was also skeptical.
“It’s costs are unknown, though already predicted by experts to be higher than cleaner, quicker feasible alternatives,” he said of advanced nuclear reactor technology.
The price tag is too high, Lippman claimed.
“New nuclear will be the most expensive and the slowest compared to existing clean technologies that are already proven and in application,” he said.