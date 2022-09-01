(The Center Square) – With the start of the school year just around the corner, most transit agencies in Washington state are getting a jump on providing free rides for people 18 and under.
The new policy is the result of the nearly $17 billion “Move Ahead Washington” transportation packaged passed by the state Legislature last March, which incentivized all state transit agencies to adopt a free fare policy for riders under 19 years old.
The transportation package includes $3 billion for transit, about half of which goes to local transit agencies contingent upon them making ridership free for young people. That includes Amtrak trains and Washington State Ferries.
The deadline for implementing the policy is Oct. 1, but as of Thursday – one month ahead of the deadline – most bus agencies in the state are already no longer requiring fares for people under 19, including Sound Transit, King County Metro, Community Transit, and Pierce Transit.
The thinking behind letting young people ride for free includes making public transit more accessible, as well as “putting a massive down payment on a car-free future,” in the words of King County Executive Dow Constantine.
Upon introduction of the transportation package last February, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynwood, mentioned free ridership for young people as a cornerstone of the legislation.
“Washington is a nationwide leader on so many issues, and we can continue to show our progressive values in the transportation sector,” he said at the time. “From letting kids ride free on transit and ferries, to increasing public transit options, and investing in pedestrian and road safety projects, this is a win for our entire state.”
It remains to be seen how letting young people ride for free will impact already low ridership rates, as well as farebox recovery that is suffering in part because of fare evasion and a lack of enforcement in some areas.
Mariya Frost, director of transportation at the Kemper Development Company, is not so enamored with the policy.
“Policies that require transit agencies to make transit free in order to get state funds will not help the long-term problems we’re seeing, the cost of which falls on an already financially overburdened public,” she said.
Amtrak and Washington State Ferries free youth ridership programs begin on Oct. 1.