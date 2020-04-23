(The Center Square) – Washington saw more than 89,000 initial unemployment claims filed last week, the lowest number of claims since the COVID-10 pandemic hit.
Washington had 89,105 people file initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 18, a decrease of 55,350 filings from the prior week, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).
Over a five-week period, more than 717,000 people in the state have filed for unemployment.
Nationally, 4.43 million claims were filed during the week that ended April 18, down 810,000 from the week prior, according to DOL. More than 26 million Americans have filed claims over the span of five weeks.
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.0 percent for the week ending April 11, an increase of 2.8 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate," a news release from the Department of Labor stated. "This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series."
Another relief package expected to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday will provide more funding for small businesses that have been hit particularly hard by the economic pause. The legislation already has been passed by the U.S. Senate and is expected to quickly be signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced earlier this week a three-part plan to begin reopening the state’s economy. The state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire May 4.
The plan includes an expansion of statewide testing and more contact tracing, but the governor said it would be implemented only if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop.