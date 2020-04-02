(The Center Square) – More than 187,000 Washington residents filed for unemployment last week, a record number as the state shuttered businesses to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
According to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday, 187,501 workers in the state filed claims for the week ending March 28. That's up 57,592 over the prior week, when 129,909 unemployment claims were filed.
Nationally, more than 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week as more businesses were forced to lay off and furlough workers because of government response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series," the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
The 6.6 million claims for the week that ended March 28 are a 99.4 percent increase over the prior week, when 3.28 million unemployment claims were filed.
The federal government has reinforced state unemployment funds in an effort to cover the sudden expense of many thousands of jobless claims.