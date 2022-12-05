(The Center Square) – King County has worked to clear over 3,000 cases in its pandemic-related backlog, but 1,405 felony cases considered the most serious are still pending.
The county began work on a backlog of nearly 23,000 cases in the Superior Court that accumulated during the pandemic. Last year, $42.5 million was distributed to the county’s prosecuting attorney, the Superior and District Courts, the Department of Judicial Administration and the Department of Public Defense.
Three subsequent progress reports on the backlog were to be presented to the Budget and Fiscal Management Committee with the final report being presented on Dec. 5. The latest report reveals that pending criminal cases and more serious felonies remained mostly unchanged from quarter two and quarter three of 2022.
The county had as many as 5,510 criminal cases in its backlog. From the second quarter to the third quarter of this year, the number of criminal cases went from 4,248 to 4,222, a decrease of only 26.
The number of the most serious felony cases that are pending in the Superior Court was at a high of 1,532 in the third quarter of 2021. From the second quarter to the third quarter of this year, the number of criminal cases only dropped by two with 1,405 cases still pending.
The report states that the backlog of criminal cases was impacted by two King County Superior Court emergency orders that suspended in-person trials from Dec. 28, 2021, through Feb. 11, 2022. That was in response to the increased number of residents affected by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.
The omicron variant also impacted operations at the King County Jail, which made it more difficult for attorneys to meet with their clients and, in turn, delayed hearings.
South King County mayors previously addressed the backlog in a joint letter. The 11 mayors claimed the felony criminal justice system takes months, if not years, for criminal charges to be filed, resolved, or tried.
The mayors also said the King County jail system does not allow for the booking of felony suspects on a routine basis. However, Chase Gallagher, the communications director for King County Executive Dow Constantine, told The Center Square that there have not been restrictions on felony bookings and that the joint letter was not accurate in that regard.
Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus told The Center Square that she spoke with Auburn Police Chief Mark Caillier about his perspective on the challenges of felony bookings. From what Backus gathered, King County has closed booking at the Regional Justice Center since around May of this year, forcing all felony arrests from South King County to be booked in the downtown facility.
“There were times in July where booking was also closed at the downtown facility for various periods of time so that no bookings could be done at all,” Backus said to The Center Square in an email. “To our knowledge, they have not shut bookings down completely since that time.”
Backus added that the concerned mayors had had discussions with the county executive’s office about the challenges and how both sides can work together to make the bookings easier.
King County’s adopted budget for 2023-24 is dedicating $22.4 million to continue work to clear the backlog over the next two years.