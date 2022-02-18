(The Center Square) – Washington lawmakers have a full day planned for Presidents' Day, including unveiling supplemental budgets by House and Senate Democrats, public hearings on those budgets, and a final public hearing on reforming the governor’s emergency powers.
The state Senate’s proposed supplemental budget, Senate Bill 5693, will be available at 8 a.m. that day, while the House version, House Bill 1816, will be available at noon, according to committee agenda documents. Public hearings on the proposed supplemental budgets will be held a few hours later.
The House Appropriations Committee will hold a public hearing on HB 1816 at 3:30 p.m., and the Senate Ways & Means Committee will hold a public hearing on SB 5693 at 4 p.m.
Jason Mercier, director for the Center for Government Reform at the Washington Policy Center (WPC), was critical of the lack of transparency related to the proposed supplemental budgets.
“What’s the point anymore?” he asked via WPC’s Olympia Watch account on Twitter. “Both the House and Senate will not publicly release their budgets until Monday, a holiday, and then will proceed to hold public hearings on them at essentially the same time a few hours after details are made public.”
Monday also offers the last chance for the public to have a say on reforming the governor’s emergency powers. The House State Government & Tribal Relations Committee has a public hearing on Senate Bill 5909 scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, after a contentious deliberation that saw the Democratic majority cut off debate, the Senate passed what Republican lawmakers contend is an only nominal check on the governor’s emergency powers with SB 5909. The body rejected two floor amendments that would have added some teeth to the legislation.
The Governor’s Office confirmed as much in its response to the vote.
“We’re pleased this legislation does not hinder our state’s current response to COVID,” Mike Faulk, deputy communications director for Gov. Jay Inslee, told The Seattle Times.
Mercier was also critical of Democrats’ approach to emergency powers reform.
“Next Monday’s hearing will be the last opportunity for Washingtonians to provide public testimony on the need for the legislature to adopt real emergency powers reforms to require affirmative legislative approval for the continuation of a restrictive emergency proclamation,” he wrote in a blog post. “As adopted by the Senate, SB 5909 will do little to change the status quo.”
Mercier concluded by noting, “Harmonizing the existing law so that both waiving of statute and restrictive proclamations expire after 30 days unless the legislature votes to continue should not be controversial. There is no logical reason to treat those emergency actions by the Governor differently.”