(The Center Square) – “People’s eyes glaze over when you talk about this,” Port of Olympia Commissioner Amy Evans Harding admitted in speaking about the process for creating new districts for expanded Thurston County and Port of Olympia commissions.
In November, county voters will decide whether to expand each commission from three to five members, the result of a state law that allows non-charter counties, such as Thurston, to ask voters to approve a larger elected board if they have a population between 300,000 and 400,000.
In June, the state Office of Financial Management released population figures that showed Thurston county had reached a population of 300,500.
In terms of meeting goals and timelines, Harding praised the job being done by the redistricting committee that is made up of Thurston County Commissioner Carolina Mejia, Port Commissioner Bob Iyall, and County Auditor Mary Hall, but worries there needs to be more input from the broader public on an issue that is very technical, but impactful.
Harding is concerned about moving ahead “at the cost of good public process.”
“That’s my challenge,” she said of helping the public understand – despite the sometimes mind-numbingly technical nature of the process – the importance of thoughtfully creating two new districts that would mean better representation for Thurston County communities.
Harding said she doesn’t want the end result to be something that “sounds good” but is the opposite of what the law says – that is, creating compact and contiguous districts.
She doesn’t want to see something that “dilutes the voice of the community” by trying too hard to balance the culture of various county regions.
Hence the need for more public input, which will also benefit the commissions, she added.
“It allows the public to have an opportunity to learn what our blind spots are,” Harding said.
Earlier this month, the redistricting commission sent two draft options forward for review.
Both maps include a large District 5 in southwest and south-central Thurston County encompassing Rochester, Tenino, Bucoda, Rainier, and parts of Tumwater.
District 4 is where the maps differ. Option B has a smaller District 4 that includes an area south of Lacey, including Hicks Lake, Long Lake, and Pattison Lake. Option C extends the same area up between Olympia and Lacey toward Johnson Point.
“Tomorrow [Wednesday] the Board of County Commissioners will vote on a preferred alternative between options B and C,” Meghan Porter, public information supervisor, told The Center Square via email.
She went on to say, “We are open to the public for in-person and it is available online if you are unable to attend in person.”
The Port of Olympia will make its decision next month.
“On October 3, the Port Commission will be determining which map it would like to recommend,” Harding said.
This summer, both commissions approved resolutions to ask voters to approve five-member governing boards. If approved, the county and port will redraw their districts and voters will elect two additional members to each commission in 2023.
The general election is Nov. 8.