(The Center Square) – Republicans hoping to make major inroads into Democratic majorities in Washington state’s House and Senate got a reality check in the form of initial returns from Tuesday’s midterm elections.
The balance of power in Olympia looks to stay with Democrats, who currently hold a 57-41 majority in the House and a 28-21 majority in the Senate.
While conventional wisdom said any nationwide Republican red wave – which ultimately failed to materialize – was likely to founder in solidly blue Washington, some in the state GOP were cautiously optimistic that would translate into Republicans being able to chip away a little bit at the Democratic majority in this election.
Although ballots are still being counted and the results could change in the coming days, a pair of Senate races in two of the few remaining swing districts in the state are trending in favor of Democrats in contests Republicans thought they had a chance to win.
In the 26th Legislative District that includes parts of Kitsap and Pierce counties, Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, led Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, in initial results from Tuesday night, 52.53% (25,858) to 47.4% (23,335).
In Whatcom County’s 42nd Legislative District, Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, was behind his challenger, Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, 48.6% (22,518) to 51.31% (23,770).
In January, the 22-year-old Sefzik was appointed by the Whatcom County Council as senator to replace Republican Doug Ericksen, who died the month before after a five-week battle with COVID-19.
Ericksen was first elected to the state Senate in 2010.
On the House side, in the Whidbey Island-centered 10th Legislative District, Democratic challenger for the Position 1 seat, Clyde Shavers is leading first-term Rep. Greg Gilday, R-Camano, 52.68% (22,314) to 47.22% (20,002).
Whether that lead holds, possibly the result of early voting, remains to be seen in light of charges that Shavers greatly embellished his resumé, leading The Everett Herald to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his opponent.
In the Position 2 seat, Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, is leading Karen Lesetmoe, R-Oak Harbor, by 54.29% (22,961) to 45.63% (19,300).
Democrats are leading in both positions for House seats in the 42nd Legislative District, the 44th Legislative District in Snohomish County, and the 28th Legislative District in Pierce County, all of which had been seen as vulnerable early in the campaign.
Washington’s Republicans haven’t given up hope on some legislative come-from-behind victories, what with votes still remaining to be counted.
“We are eagerly awaiting the next batch of ballots to swing more races our way,” the Washington State Republican Party tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. “We want to thank the thousands of amazing volunteers that have contributed so much time & effort – rain, shine or smoke – to save our state & turn our country around. Your dedication is inspiring!”
Still, the die is cast.
“But right now it looks like nothing much changes,” Austin Jenkins, political reporter and host of TVW’s “Inside Olympia,” told KING-TV Wednesday. “Democrats still have solid control of Olympia.”