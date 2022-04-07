(The Center Square) – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, gave an impassioned speech this week about the harmful trend of government agencies “leading by fear.”
“Fear has dominated our lives, especially during the pandemic. It builds and shuts us down,” said McMorris Rodgers to the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee.
She shared concerns about the after-effects of governance by fear at Tuesday’s hearing about legislation to support mental health programs.
McMorris expressed worry about the societal problems that seemed to have arisen, or worsened, because of the heavy-handed way the COVID-19 pandemic had been handled in Washington and other states.
“Fear has been forced on our children,” she said. “Government arrogance kept schools closed and made this crisis worse. This is what we’re seeing in our schools in my community. We are not alone.”
During the speech of about four minutes, McMorris laid out what was happening with youth in her Fifth Congressional District and across America.
“Our children are in crisis,” she said.” More high schoolers are unhappy and depressed. Mental health emergencies are increasing. Last year, there was a two-and-a-half fold increase in emergency department visits for suicidal ideation and self-harm among children under 18.”
She said when schools closed down, children had more screen time through remote learning that had exposed many to the “dangers of Big Tech and social media."
Isolation had led to more stress, anxiety and depression, she said.
“Many are so lost and feel alone, they are turning to the internet to self-medicate,” she said.
Significant declines in math and reading were evidence of youth in crisis, as was greater school violence and increases in obesity among children, said McMorris Rodgers.
“Children have lost motivation because they were shut out of their extracurricular activities and sports,” she said.
McMorris Rodgers said Spokane County’s overdose deaths by fentanyl have nearly tripled, and seizures of the drug are up by 1,100%. She said the same grim story was playing out in many other communities, further evidence of a nation in crisis.
“Every parent I know is warning their children that one pill they think is Xanax can be laced with a poison that will kill them instantly,” she said.
The question that society needs to be asking is, “Why?” she said.
“What’s making children and young adults feel so broken and alone? How can hope be restored? How do we stop spreading fear?”
After laying out the problems that she felt needed attention, McMorris Rodgers laid out what she believed were some solutions.
She mentioned working across the aisle with House Democrats, as well as other GOP leaders, to reauthorize the Garrett Lee Smith (GLS) Memorial Act.
The legislation was named after the son of former Oregon Congressman Gordon Smith. Garrett died by suicide in his apartment in Utah where he attended college in 2004.
“It’s helped bring additional mental health services to places like Washington State University to support students’ mental health and suicide prevention efforts,” said McMorris Rodgers.
She expressed concern that “well-intentioned” legislation that created new programs ran the risk of duplication to compete with existing and effective programs for funding.
Of special concern, she said, was House Resolution 7254, the Mental Health Justice and Parity Act. That measure authorizes the Secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants to states and political subdivisions of states to hire, train and professionals to emergencies involving mental health instead of law enforcement officers. GOP leaders contend the bill prioritizes grant funding for places that keep inpatient care rates low.
McMorris Rodgers said HR 7254 will not only undermine law enforcement but restrict access to care for people with serious mental health illness, which will hurt communities.
“We should support—not undermine—the residential and inpatient treatment options that can be the most appropriate place for certain patients to get help. I look forward to discussing this more, in addition to the many bipartisan solutions that are on the schedule today,” she said.
McMorris Rodgers also expressed concern about the Medicaid IMD exclusion that prohibited payment for inpatient or residential care in facilities with more than 16 beds.
“As a result, more people are either incarcerated or homeless when they should be receiving mental health care,” she said. “More than one-third of the homeless population has untreated severe mental illness. We simply do not have enough care settings for these patients.”
She said children were sometimes being kept in emergency rooms for days because there was nowhere else to send them. And foster youth often couldn’t access short-term residential treatment.
“These problems with Medicaid limiting access to care for vulnerable groups must be addressed, especially before the 9-8-8 suicide hotline is implemented this summer,” she said.
McMorris closed out her remarks by thanking her colleagues for their bipartisan work to help the next generation of Americans heal from the last two years of trauma.
“I pray every day for the Lord to shine upon them,” she said. “They deserve every chance to thrive and to know their lives have meaning. If there’s one message we send today to them, it is that— ‘you matter’ and ‘you aren’t alone.’ We are going to keep listening, learning, and leading to make sure help is there and a more secure future is around the corner.”