(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, is pleased that three bills she wrote to benefit service members have been approved in the 2023 national defense spending budget by the House of Representatives.
“The passage of these bills is a huge bipartisan achievement that will go a long way towards improving the lives of veterans in Eastern Washington and strengthening our position on the world stage,” she said in a statement.
Under her Removing Extraneous Loopholes Insuring Every Veteran Emergency Act, aka RELIEVE Act, a gap would be closed that has often left veterans with high medical bills during a period without coverage, she said.
Currently, she said a veteran must have received health service at a VA facility within the last 24 months in order to be covered through a program that allows consultation with outside community care providers when VA assistance is not available.
This protocol, said McMorris Rodgers, failed to account for the reality that veterans can wait more than a month to complete their first appointment, a problem made worse by the COVID-19 crisis that created staff shortages and reduced hours.
Under RELIEVE, McMorris Rodgers said when vets enroll in VA health, they are covered immediately for outside emergency care. They have 60 days to complete their first doctor’s appointment at the VA, which qualifies them for outside coverage when necessary.
McMorris Rodgers said the idea for this legislation came from an Eastern Washington veteran who incurred high bills to cover emergency care.
“The VA’s systematic failure to see new patients in a timely fashion is putting undue financial stress on veterans at an already difficult time," she said. "We must do better, which is why I’m leading this legislation to ensure we roll out the red carpet for veterans and ensure their access to the best health care our country has to offer."
The Bobby Moran Soldier’s Medal Retirement Act that McMorris Rodgers sponsored would ensure recipients receive the increased retirement compensation they earn with the honor.
The Act is named for former United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Bobby Musk of Usk, who was given the medal for risking his life to save eight people, including two infants, after their boat capsized in the turbulent waters of Pyramid Lake, Nevada.
Moran served his country for 30 years, retiring from the Air Force in 1984. He was denied the pay increase tied to the medal because he had already reached the retirement pay cap set at 75% of base pay.
McMorris Rodgers said the Act eliminates the pay cap for Vietnam-era medal-holders, ensuring Moran and others receive the compensation they deserve.
“It’s long-past time we pay Bobby – and the heroes like him – the debt we owe for their service above and beyond the call of duty,” she said.
The Deterring Enemy Forces and Enabling National Defenses Act, aka the DEFEND Act, intends, said McMorris Rodgers, to unite Middle East partners to react to global threats from Iran and Iranian-backed extremists.
The legislation would authorize the U.S. Secretary of Defense to develop a strategy for Abraham Accord countries and others to combat aggression that threatens peace and security in that region.
The Abraham Accords are peace agreements reached in 2020 between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The bill would also require the Department of Defense to issue a report to Congress on the feasibility of establishing a fund for an integrated defense system to counter threats. These are identified to include cruise and ballistic missiles, manned and unmanned aerial systems, and rocket attacks.
“The DEFEND Act sends a clear message that our country is prepared to do what it takes to help our allies protect themselves, save lives, and preserve the peace we’ve worked so hard to achieve,” said McMorris Rodgers.
For 2023, the defense spending budget provides total funding of $761,681 billion, an increase of $32.207 billion above 2022.
Included in the budget is a 4.6% pay increase for service members, a 2.4% pay bonus for enlisted personnel to counteract the impacts of inflation on low-income military families.
The measure includes $500 million for additional housing allowance to counteract the skyrocketing the cost of rent.
Service members are also given a Parents Bill of Rights, which protects their right to review curriculum, instructional materials and disciplinary policies, have access to teachers and administrators and protects children from medical examinations and screenings without parental consent.
The US House of Representatives passed the defense budget on Thursday. The US Senate still has to vote on the legislation.