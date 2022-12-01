(The Center Square) – With the 2022 election over, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, has resumed her demand for answers about why the Biden administration is "mismanaging" the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
This week, McMorris Rodgers and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, sent a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm raising concerns about the potential damage of taking fuel out of storage to increase supply in the marketplace and drive down prices.
“As Secretary of Energy, you have overseen the largest SPR drawdown in history, selling more than 245 million barrels since President Biden’s first day in office," the letter states. "This has occurred as gas prices remain high and supply chain shortages continue to plague our economy. Instead of unleashing American energy production, you have depleted our strategic stockpile while failing to establish long-term plans for the optimal size, configuration, maintenance, and operational capabilities of the reserve.”
According to Republicans in Congress, Biden has sold off nearly 40% of the Reserve stockpile, which on that scale is an unprecedented market intervention.
GOP leaders charge that the Reserve is now at its lowest level since 1984, and the Biden administration has no plan to refill it.
McMorris Rodgers serves as ranking member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Barrasso serves as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
In their letter, the legislators request answers and documentation for all damages and increased maintenance requirements resulting from the recent drawdowns.
“We are also concerned that the rapid depletion of the SPR may have caused damage to the SPR’s pipelines and caverns, compromising its ability to meet its energy security mission in the event of a true energy supply interruption,” states the letter. “As you know, the SPR consists of subterranean salt caverns filled with oil, and a complex system of wells, pipelines, and pumps that use water and brine to direct the flow of oil to where it is needed. Each drawdown has the potential to degrade the SPR’s storage and distribution capabilities as pressurization, corrosion, and consequences of repeated use erode the SPR’s physical integrity.”
The Reserve is the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil stored in huge underground salt caverns at four sites along the coastline of the Gulf of Mexico. DOE reports the Reserve has an authorized storage capacity of 714 million barrels.
McMorris Rodgers and Barrasso's letter reminds Granholm that, in 2015, Congress required DOE to conduct a long-term strategic review of the SPR and authorized an investment of $1.4 billion for a modernization program.
“We were disappointed to learn that the modernization program, known as Life Extension II, was recently put on hold by DOE, resulting in critical delays and cost overruns,” states the letter. “President Biden’s unprecedented and unwarranted drawdowns, and the Administration’s overt crusade against the oil and gas industry, undermines the country’s energy security and, by extension, its national security. Your continued mismanagement of the SPR will leave our nation even more susceptible to true energy supply disruptions and leave us vulnerable to our greatest geopolitical adversaries.”
McMorris Rodgers and Barrasso have asked Granholm to address these questions and issues no later than Dec. 12:
- Has the Biden administration conducted a full assessment of the integrity of Reserve facilities to include both current use and future need?
- Describe damage and increased maintenance requirements, including well remediation, cavern closure, and both pipeline and pump replacements, that has occurred as a result of the drawdown.
- Have any Reserve caverns collapsed or been closed temporarily or permanently as a result of the recent drawdowns? Does the Biden administration intend to close down any caverns or sites as a result of the Reserve's depletion? If so, which ones and over what time period?
- What is the current status of Life Extension II? Specifically, has its completion fallen further behind schedule as a result of the Reserve's recent drawdowns?
- If the Biden administration does refill the Reserve, will the construction of new caverns and other infrastructure be required?
- In the event Reserve refills commence, will an equal volume of oil be bought that was sold?
- Has the Reserve faced physical or cyber security threats to any of its facilities? If so, please describe to include dates when the incidents occurred and the resolution. Additionally, please list all local, state, and federal partner agencies who assisted in mitigation efforts.
- Provide all DOE correspondence to include studies and assessments pertaining to the Reserve's structural integrity as related to the drawdowns.
- Provide all DOE records related to future SPR cavern development and acquisition.
This is the second letter McMorris Rodgers has sent to Granholm demanding answers about Reserve-related decisions. She fired one off last June that went unanswered.
In 2021, McMorris Rodgers introduced a bill to require DOE to develop a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands if the president used stored crude for non-emergency reasons. House Democrats blocked the measure from moving forward.