(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants to double down on his Unified Care Team plan with $38.2 million for team services in his proposed budget.
The Unified Care Team handles resident complaints on encampments, trash in their neighborhoods and other issues. The team responds to resident complaints within three days and sends someone out to inspect the issue if needed within ten days.
The team has made 1,300 shelter referrals in 2022. It also helped with a reduction of tents in parks and other high use areas, according to a news release from the mayor's office.
The $38.2 million in proposed funds would increase the number of employees who engage with homeless persons to facilitate connections to community resources and city services significantly.
“Our administration’s immediate priority has been to stand up a better system and act with urgency and compassion to address the impacts of homelessness,” Harrell said in a statement. “My proposed budget reflects our plan to draw from lessons learned, build on this early work and develop a more swift, effective, and sustainable city response.”
Harrell formed the Unified Care Team as one of his first initiatives since taking mayoral duties this year. The goal was to ensure Seattle’s public spaces, sidewalks and streets remain open and accessible to all.
In mid-2021, nearly 100 of the parks and natural areas managed by Seattle were closed or impacted by unauthorized encampments, according to the city. The Unified Care Team has helped make 93% of the city’s 450 parks and green spaces fully open to the public.
Harrell's office added that approximately 2 million tons of trash and debris was collected by United Care Team crews so far this year.
Along with funding the Unified Care Team, Harrell is proposing to increase city funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to nearly $90 million.
Nearly $250 million is proposed to fund ongoing shelters as well as new tiny homes and safe lots. If passed by the city council, that would be the largest one-year spending in affordable housing inSeattle history, according the mayor's office.