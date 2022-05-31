(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell vowed around $118 million to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority for progress to be made in tackling the homelessness crisis in the city Tuesday.
“We will continue to fund about 70% of the [KCRHA’s] budget around the tune of $118 million,” Harrell said in remarks outside the Dockside Apartments. “It should be very clear that we’ve given the majority of our homelessness budget to this organization so that they can develop, communicate and execute a regional approach.”
The $118 million falls far short of the KCRHA’s proposal of $227.4 million for the 2023 budget. The proposed budget still has to go to King County and City of Seattle officials for review and changes before the proposal is finalized.
Harrell spoke on May 31 in front of a small crowd in the public about his approach to solving the homelessness problem. By providing transparent data, the One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan hopes to make progress on getting homeless persons shelter and permanent housing.
“We know that only real progress can be made by examining the data,” Harrell said. “We have to look at the data so that we can track our progress.”
Along funding KCRHA, Harrell also plans to survey and inspect homeless camp sites, and find ways to involve Seattle businesses in the problem.
Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis agrees with Harrell regarding the effectiveness of using data. Lewis believes the data gives citizens transparent information on how progress is going.
“We now have the data and the information that’s going to be in a database accessible to the public . . . when I’m working with constituents, I can finally be able to show them an authoritative place where they can go and see what their taxpayer dollars are doing [and] what city leaders are doing to make progress on this issue that is omnipresent on all of our lives,” Lewis said.
That database shows that there are over 40,000 homeless persons in King County. The city collected data in May to find that 763 tents and 225 RVs were verified to have persons living in them.
Seattle’s total spending on homelessness increased from $77 million in 2018 to $173 million in 2022. That's an increase of 125% over four years.
Earlier in May, Harrell’s efforts cleared one of Seattle’s largest encampments within Woodland Park. Over 80 homeless persons were referred to shelter or housing and removed from the encampment.
Harrell also announced on May 31 that the city has acquired Dockside Apartments in Green Lake, which will provide permanent housing for up to 70 people experiencing homelessness. The Low Income Housing Institute was given $18.9 million from the city to acquire the apartment complex.
“Dockside is a great example of how we can strategically deploy our resources to make an immediate impact, as we continue toward our goal of identifying 2000 new units for people experiencing homelessness this year,” Harrell said.