(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is dedicating $944,000 in his 2023-2024 proposed budget toward efforts to reduce graffiti across the city.
Since 2019, reports of graffiti have grown over 50%. In 2019, only 13,000 reports of graffiti were made. In 2021, 19,700 reports of graffiti and tagging were made, according to Harrell.
“Incidents of graffiti have dramatically increased throughout the pandemic and progress requires a One Seattle approach,” Harrell said at a press conference.
The mayor’s plan to reduce graffiti involves increasing staffing and resources for Seattle Public Utilities’ Graffiti Rangers, more resources for victims of vandalism, more public art, the provision of up to 1,000 graffiti abatement kits with training, increase enforcement for graffiti offenses, and more cleanups along I-5.
Harrell’s plan to install more public art is ongoing. The Seattle Office of Arts and Culture is already seeking partners to install public art through local artists. As part of this initiative, the Office of Arts is also developing youth programs to give young people a sanctioned, safe way to pursue an interest in street art.
“Neighbors and small businesses in [South Downtown] have been seriously harmed by the surge of graffiti over the last few years...but we know that art can also be a powerful tool for prevention,” said Erin Goodman, the executive director at the South Downtown Business Improvement Area. “I look forward to working with Mayor Harrell on this needed investment to address problematic tagging [and] promote creative murals and artwork.”
Larger penalties are being considered to be made to the most prolific taggers and diversion options will be offered to low-level offenders. Those options would include community service work, mentorship programs and alternative avenues for creative expression to discourage future offenses, according to Harrell.
Earlier this month, Harrell launched a Storefront Repair Fund that provides up to $2,000 per grant for any damages caused to local businesses that occurred on or after Jan. 1, 2022. In total, $2 million in federal funds will be distributed to accepted applicants through the Seattle Office of Economic Development.