(The Center Square) – Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, is again serving as the House Republican Caucus Floor Leader during the 2023 legislative session that began this week.
"I'm honored to lead our debates as floor leader as we highlight our priorities and our solutions to the many problems facing Washingtonians today," she said in a written statement.
After being chosen by her colleagues to fill the leadership role, Maycumber guides floor debate and organizes floor amendments to legislation.
For the first time in nearly three years, the halls in Olympia are filled with legislators, staff and citizens. Access to the capital was restricted or prohibited altogether during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maycumber is grateful that people once again have ready access to lawmakers.
The 105-day session began on Jan. 9, and Maycumber traveled to the west side of the state to advocate for a bill that she believes will ensure that all children have equal access to education and successful careers.
"Too many of our children are getting left behind when it comes to our state K-12 education system," she said. "The state continues to throw money at the problem, yet our children continue to fall behind."
Washington ranks first in teacher salary and compensation, fourth in starting teacher salary and 15th in total government spending for education, she said.
Maycumber said the state isn't getting a good enough return on that investment. She said the state ranks 28th in overall student performance, 30th on SAT score results and 45th in college attendance.
"This is unacceptable. Our students deserve better," she said.
Maycumber said her focus on K-12 education centers around empowering the next generation and seeing children in her Seventh Legislative District and beyond succeed in meaningful employment.
"I'm tired of exporting our district's greatest resource - our children - to other parts of the state that have jobs and careers, she said. "We need to provide more pathways for jobs and successful careers for our students, especially those in rural and underserved areas."
Toward that end, her legislation, House Bill 1013, creates regional apprenticeship programs.
"They are an important tool that takes into account the unique characteristics of the local economy, local job market, and local employer needs," she said. "This helps our regional employers and allows our children to find local career pathways that can support a family."
HB 1013 creates a pilot program with two regional apprenticeships, one on the west side of the state and one on the east side. Maycumber said, in recognition of the unique challenges of rural schools and job opportunities, her proposal requires that one of the programs be in a remote location.
"We need to make sure all students have equal access to quality education, with options to enter the workforce and career of their choosing. My bill will help be a part of this solution."
She said the proposal had drawn strong bipartisan support, with 58 co-sponsors evenly split between Democrats and Republican legislators.
"I've worked hard to explain the need for regional apprenticeships programs to my legislative colleagues on both sides of the aisle," she said.
Maycumber was appointed to represent the Seventh District in 2017 by county commissioners from five counties. She was then elected to office in a special election that same year.
Her district includes Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties and parts of Okanogan and Spokane counties.