(The Center Square) – As the Seattle Mariners head into the third game of a five game series down 0 to 2 Saturday, Washington state Taxpayers have paid hundreds of millions of dollars over the last several decades to make that possible.
The Center Square used widely reported numbers and adjusted for inflation to see approximately what it has cost. Tax monies have come from the Washington state government, King County, and the City of Seattle.
The Kingdome construction broke ground in November of 1972 and opened March of 1976 at a construction cost of $67 million ($319 million inflation adjusted) and closed its doors in 2000, a mere six months before its demolition later that year.
The over $40 million ($311 million inflation adjusted) in bonds originally issued for the stadium’s construction wasn’t paid off until 2011, a full 11 years after its closure and demolition.
This does not include the over $50 million ($90.6 million inflation adjusted) King County taxpayers footed for the repair of the Kingdome’s roof in 1994. The remainder of the balance of those bonds were not paid off until 2015, some 15 years after the demolition of the stadium.
In the short five years and two months from when the Kingdome re-opened on November 4, 1994 until its doors closed on January 9, 2000, this repair cost taxpayers over $27,000 daily ($48,000 inflation adjusted) through the remaining useful life of the stadium.
The Kingdome’s replacement, currently branded T-Mobile Park (formerly Safeco Field), broke ground in March of 1997 and finished construction in July of 1999 at a construction cost of $517 million ($842 million inflation adjusted), of which over $390 million ($643 million inflation adjusted) was financed by the Washington taxpayer.
The bonds issued for the construction of Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park) were paid off in 2011, and most associated taxes have now been discontinued. However, that did not stop the Seattle City Council from reallocating an existing $135 million($145 inflation adjusted) in 2018 tax dollars to the maintenance of then Safeco Field when the Mariners threatened not to sign a new lease otherwise.
Total up all those taxpayer dollars since the Mariners’ last post-season appearance and we come up with $858.9 million inflation adjusted for 2021.
That means Washington taxpayers at different levels have spent an inflation adjusted $434.5 million per post-season run in the last 27 years.