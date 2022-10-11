(The Center Square) – Carl Taylor, 55, is a former Marine Scout Sniper who doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind. This year, Taylor has been speaking out against actions taken by the Stevens County commissioners that he believes are harmful to their constituents.
“I never thought that I’d be engaged in politics, but I began to see things that I didn’t like, and I had a responsibility to do something about it,” he said.
After 12 years of active duty and reserve service in the Marines, and years as a military contractor, Taylor believes the rights of his fellow countrymen are paramount.
A feeling that these rights are not being fully respected led him to challenge Commissioner Mark Burrows in the November general election for the District 2 position, which serves the central part of the county. Both men are Republicans and have been endorsed by the local party.
Taylor blasted the commission this summer for limiting remote access to public meetings, which he saw as an infringement of First Amendment rights. Under a new rule approved in June, people had to call commission staffers one to two days in advance of a meeting to request a Webex link instead of just having one provided on the agenda.
“Commissioners Wes McCart and Mark Burrows did not like being on Webex so they decided the people didn’t need that access,” said Taylor.
With commission meetings taking place during the day, he said it is difficult for people to attend, so remote access is the only way for many to participate.
It was gratifying to see enough public pressure mounted to get automatic Webex access partially restored, he said. Sometimes people can click the link on the agenda to get hooked into meetings but that is not always available, he said.
On another front, Taylor has been challenging the commission for not producing meeting minutes for more than a year. When minutes did finally start getting published, they were in random order so it was difficult to follow the decision-making process, he said.
“The law requires them to keep minutes there’s really no excuse for not getting these done in a timely manner,” he said.
Residents and business owners of Stevens County are soon going to face a bigger challenge brought by the commission’s lack of leadership, he said.
For the past two years, the commission has been “handing out raises like they are candy” and is now complaining of a budget shortfall, said Taylor.
Taylor said the commissioners were giving pay raises that followed their own salary increases even as COVID-19 made things difficult for many constituents. Even inflation and skyrocketing gas prices didn’t stop the “orgy” of spending, he said, which included tapping federal stimulus funds when the budget ran short.
Taylor first took note of problems within the local government was the lawsuit filed in 2019 by Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen against McCart and former Commissioners Steve Parker and Don Dashiell. Although the state Supreme Court recently ruled against Rasmussen in that case, Taylor said actions taken by the commission early in the court battle raised red flags about their conduct.
He said the commissioners (Burrows was not yet onboard) met under an agenda item billed only as “board business” to pass a resolution holding them harmless in the suit. In addition, they gave themselves $26,000 per year raises that began with a new term and each of the elected department heads another $5,000 per year.
Taylor threw his hat in the ring to replace Dashiell once a lower court ruled the commission had acted wrongfully in the distribution of funds to help the homeless, the basis of Rasmussen’s suit. That ruling meant they could no longer serve in elected office and, for a time, Stevens County was without a commission. Greg Young was subsequently elected to the District 3 position and McCart won a new term in the District 1 seat.
“I was fine with Mark being appointed by Gov. Inslee to fill the District 2 seat,” said Taylor. “Then I saw that he never made a decision, that he marched in lock step with McCart and never questioned anything."
He doesn’t believe commissioners in a rural county need to be making $80,000 per year. He plans to donate 15% of his wages to a charitable cause if elected.
Carl and his wife, Holly, have lived in Stevens County since 2002 and own In Motion Targets under the umbrella group Quarter Circle 42, which was the name of his grandfather’s ranch. The Taylors make their home near Hatch Lake and are the parents of three grown sons.
Opponent Burrows has been offered the right of rebuttal and his own feature story but has not yet replied.