(The Center Square) — Leesa Manion hopes her 27 years of prosecutorial experience and deep relationships with leaders and stakeholders will convince King County, Washington, voters to make her the first woman and first person of color to hold the office of prosecutor.
The 53-year-old is currently chief of staff for outgoing prosecutor Dan Satterberg, a post she has held for 15 years.
Manion’s opponent is three-term Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell. He is a former senior deputy prosecutor who believes she is too closely tied to an administration that has gone to extremes on social justice reforms and is in need of correction.
Mainon was born in South Korea to a Korean mother and Caucasian father. Manion’s grandparents did not approve of her parents’ relationship and prevented her and her brother from seeing their mother for some 25 years, an experience she says taught her the importance of advocacy and victim’s rights.
Manion graduated from Seattle University School of Law and served as a civil litigation deputy prosecuting attorney for four years, then as Deputy Chief of Staff for Prosecutor Norm Maleng for seven years before entering her current role.
The candidates faced each other at an online forum hosted by Queen Anne & Magnolia News on Oct. 27, where Manion highlighted her accomplishments and her vision for the role of prosecuting attorney.
“It’s time to have a prosecuting attorney that reflects the diversity of the community that the office serves,” she said.
Critics of the current prosecutor have pointed out the tension between law enforcement, which works diligently to apprehend offenders, and the prosecutor’s office, which has focused on reforms favoring leniency, such as Restorative Community Pathways, a diversion program that places youths from the judicial system into individualized services.
Maion said she intends to build relationships in the community including attending police chief meetings, and will make herself accountable to various stakeholders. She emphasized her deep ties within the community and said she will “knit together” the leadership with relationships she’s built in county government and those in the community.
Manion defended the Pathways program, saying, “I believe the power of diversion because I’ve seen the data, and I’ve heard from the young people who’ve shared with us that their lives and their family lives have been changed by diversion.”
She added, “Over the past several years law enforcement referrals for juvenile crime have fallen by 90 percent, for violent crime that’s 70 percent, because we know from research that when you get upstream to the heart of poor decision-making and you offer young people and families’ new tools and new opportunities, it has the impact of reducing crime.”
King County has a well documented backlog of some 4,500 felony cases stemming from restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Manion acknowledged the problem and listed the actions she’s taken to address it, including obtaining $14 million in funding, which has enabled hiring 125 new employees, including 10 victim advocates.
Maion and Ferrell differed significantly on their approach to holding offenders responsible for the crimes. Ferrel favors reorganizing the prosecutor’s office to assign more lawyers to trial work, thereby getting cases to trial sooner. Manion spoke of making communities safer by forming community partnerships. In particular, she mentioned a partnership between the King County Prosecutor’s Office and the Seattle Prosecutor’s Office that had resulted in attorneys sharing notes on high priority cases and offenders.
As evidence that this approach is working, Manion cited the fact that the Seattle Downtown Association recently reported that downtown property crime had decreased by 20% since January.
She added that people can trust her to prosecute both drug dealers and violent criminals. She said will advocate for more resources for law enforcement and for social workers and mental health professionals.
In summary, Manion stood on her experience and relationships as primary qualifications for the job.
“I’m the only candidate that is a career prosecutor,” she said. “I’m the only candidate who has worked with all 600 of our employees. And I’m the only candidate who has worked with all four of our divisions and our labor unions. I have a perfect track record with both of our unions. I attribute that to the strong relationships I’ve built.”
A Nov. 3, poll by Northwest Progressive Institute shows Manion and Ferrell nearly tied in the race. Of King County residents who have already voted or are likely to vote, 32% favored Manion and 31% favored Ferrell.
Manion's campaign acknowledged but did not reply to multiple requests for comment from The Center Square.