(The Center Square) – Leesa Manion was leading Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell in the race for King County prosecuting attorney, according to preliminary results released by King County Elections on Tuesday night.
With nearly 32% of ballots counted, Manion has so far garnered 55.26% (216,545) of the vote, compared to Ferrell's 44.19% (173,144) in the first open King County prosecutor race since 1978.
Because it’s an officially nonpartisan contest in which only two candidates filed, it wasn’t on the Aug. 2 primary ballot
After 15 years as King County’s top prosecutor, Dan Satterberg announced his retirement last January. Manion is Satterberg’s long-time chief of staff.
Ferrell – who worked for 16 years as a King County senior deputy prosecuting attorney – has run his campaign on a law-and-order platform, promising to get a handle on crime in Washington’s most populous county.
“People care about crime and safety,” he told The Center Square in September.
Ferrell was one of 11 South King County mayors to sign a publicly-released letter in August expressing frustration with rising crime and violence.
“King County cities are seeing a disturbing rise in violent crime, as well as drug offenses and property crimes including auto thefts, burglaries, and robberies,” the letter said. “Our community of residents, businesses, and visitors – the victims of these crimes – are fed up and action is necessary.”
Ferrell vowed, if elected, to take on the office’s backlog of approximately 5,000 felony cases, including 500 sexual assaults and 180 homicides that piled up because of court closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manion – who graduated from Seattle University School of Law and served as a civil litigation deputy prosecuting attorney for four years and then as deputy chief of staff for then-King County Prosecutor Norm Maleng for seven years prior to her current role – pitched a more holistic approach to fighting crime.
At an Oct. 27 online forum hosted by Queen Anne & Magnolia News, Manion touted her experience and relationships within the community as her primary qualifications to be King County prosecutor, but did note she can be counted on to prosecute drug dealers and violent criminals.
“I’m the only candidate that is a career prosecutor,” she said. “I’m the only candidate who has worked with all 600 of our employees. And I’m the only candidate who has worked with all four of our divisions and our labor unions. I have a perfect track record with both of our unions. I attribute that to the strong relationships I’ve built.”
County canvassing boards will certify and transmit Washington’s general election results Nov. 29. The last day for the secretary of state to certify general election results is Dec. 8.
Lawrence Wilson contributed to this story.