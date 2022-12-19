(The Center Square) – Once a final section of road shut down for snow removal in Spokane reopens on Tuesday, the $8.9 million Thor-Freya corridor improvements will be finished.
The project undertaken by Cameron-Reilly, LLC in March was expected to wrap up in October, but city officials said supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and weather hampered the completion timeline.
As of Dec. 20, drivers will be able to exit Interstate 90 using the eastbound ramp and travel both north and south on Thor and Freya streets.
A news release from the city points out that the project went through seven phases of construction that required 37 different revisions.
“This was one of the largest Public Works projects the city tackled in 2022 and brings significant improvements to the area as preparations continue for future North-South Corridor work by WSDOT [Washington Department of Transportation],” said Public Works Director Marlene Feist. “We appreciate the patience of the community and are happy to be able to have it back open.”
The city is warning drivers to expect intermittent lane closures as final touches are put on the project.
Reconstruction of the Thor-Freya corridor between Sprague and Hartson was on the city’s list of $80 million in infrastructure projects to be completed in 2022.
The work involved replacing asphalt with concrete, a more durable surface for a roadway experiencing high volumes of traffic.
The work also involved curb and stormwater facilities replacement, ADA ramp installation and water/sewer upgrades.
The city decided to break the work into phases to ensure access was maintained to all businesses during construction.
Funding for the project was a combination of local and federal dollars.