(The Center Square) — Abortion and inflation continue to be the top concerns for Washington voters according to a survey conducted this month on behalf of four news outlets and policy groups in the state. However, pollsters again omitted taxation and government spending as possible choices.
The survey, conducted by SurveyUSA on behalf of KING-TV Seattle, The Seattle Times, University of Washington Center for an Informed Public, Washington State University Murrow College of Communication, asked 589 of Washington’s 4.76 million registered voters to name the one issue most important to them when voting in the midterm election.
Of the dozen possible issues, abortion was selected by 26% of respondents and inflation by 22%. Border Security was a distant third at 10%, Crime at 8%, Climate Change, 7%.
Ken Alper of SurveyUSA previously told The Center Square government spending was omitted from the poll because it’s usually not the single most important issue for voters, which is what the survey asked.
“We find it usually pulls around 5%, maybe 7%,” Alper said.
None of the remaining issues scored above 7%. They were Election Integrity, 5%; Voting Rights, 3%; COVID-19, Guns, Housing, Other and Not Sure, 3%, Homelessness, 2%; Foreign Policy, 1%.
Concern over government spending ranks higher in polls when voters are asked to rank concerns rather than name only the top one, according to Alper.
“It does better because that's really a different question format,” he said.
A March poll by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber Chamber conducted among 100 voters from each of Seattle’s seven city council districts showed that 59% city residents were frustrated with high taxes.
On the SurveyUSA poll, abortion polled as a bigger issue for Democrats, 38%, than for Republicans, 14%. Republicans, 25%, were more worried about inflation than were Democrats, 15%, mirroring the national trend.