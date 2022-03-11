(The Center Square) – The final hours of the 2022 legislative session saw Washington state Lt. Gov. Denny Heck issue what is called a "scope and object ruling" that could threaten transparency in Washington state government, critics charge.
Currently, the way that the two houses of the Washington Legislature work together to pass legislation is that they form a conference committee with representatives from both bodies. They negotiate to figure out if one or the other version is acceptable or if they will harmonize them. Then the individual bodies okay that bill that they agree upon.
In this case, something unprecedented happened after the conference committee agreed on a bill.
The state senators were voting on Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1099 – originally House Bill 1099 – an environmental bill. Someone inserted post-conference committee language into that the Senate version of that bill from another bill that had stalled out, which would have updated the Growth Management Act to take emissions and per capita vehicle miles traveled into account.
The Thursday evening ruling by Heck, acting in his capacity as president of the Senate, came as the result of an objection by Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, based on Senate Rule 66 prohibiting any amendment from changing the scope and object of a bill.
“Sections 15 through 17 introduce tax policy into the bill for the very first time,” she explained, referring to text related to taxing authority for local governments.
Short went on to say, “But tax incentives related in this particular bill had never been introduced until the process that we have before us. And it does not fall within the scope of the bill. Remember, Mr. President, this is a bill about planning, not a bill about tax policy.”
Tax policy, she noted, is about implementation.
“So, the tax policy language that originated is from House Bill 1157, Mr. President, which did not continue through the process,” Short concluded. “Therefore, I believe – and it’s my argument to you, Mr. President – that the amendment broadens the scope of the bill and changes its objectives, a maneuver that our rules and our constitution forbid.”
Heck sighed heavily before speaking into the microphone in rendering his decision, noting that in previous scope and object rulings he has made “after the fact, there was considerable conviction and confidence that the conclusion was based on very solid ground. In other words, I feel good about everyone. I’ll tell you right now, I don’t feel good about this one.”
Heck characterized what was going on as an “effort to keep a measure alive by picking it up and tacking it onto another bill, thus creating the prospect for considerable friction and conflict with the scope and object. This is not a clear case.”
Nevertheless, Heck gave his imprimatur to the amendment.
“The president finds that Sections 15, 16, and 17 are related to the existing framework of the Growth Management Act,” he said. “The REET [real estate excise tax] incentives in the sections is within the scope and object of the underlying bill. The president finds that Sections 15, 16, and 17 are within the scope and object of the bill and meet the requirements of Rule 66. For this reason, the point of order is not well taken.”
Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the Washington Policy Center, expressed concern that a dangerous precedent has been set.
“A new way appears to have been created by this ruling to logroll unrelated items into Conference Committee reports on the session’s last day,” he said.
Mercier put it another way: “This is Pandora’s box.”
Despite the Senate passing the Conference Committee report and E2SHB 1099, there was no payoff for Heck’s ruling, because the House never voted on the legislation.
House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said the legislation would have passed in the House had it not been for a Republican plan to have every member of the party speak on the bill.
“We have passed many, many bills that have had conference reports with challenges to scope and object, which there was a ruling in the Senate, and there would have been a similar ruling here in the House on that,” she said during a Thursday press conference that started just before midnight. “There still would have been plenty of time to pass the bill, but we got the clear message that the bill would be talked to death.”