(The Center Square) – Washington state needs to do a better job of revitalizing entrepreneurship and make it easier to do business, according to an analysis released Thursday morning.
The 102-page report, authorized by the state legislature in 2021, was conducted by the Legislative Committee on Economic Development and International Relations (LCEDIR) and administered by the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. The process that produced the report included contact with 16 organizations, 25 stakeholder interviews, and 10 focus groups.
“What we see today is statewide we are forming 30% fewer high growth potential businesses than we were a decade ago,” said Dr. Mike Wilkerson, director of analytics at ECONorthwest, during his virtual presentation before the Senate Business, Financial Services & Trade Committee.
ECONorthwest is a Seattle-based consulting firm that helped put together the report.
That translates into a dearth of high-paying jobs and limited access to financial services for certain groups, Wilkerson said.
“And so today we only see about a third of the jobs across the state pay enough to support a family and their living expenses absent social programs,” he explained.
In terms of the difficulty in securing capital to start and run a business, Wilkerson said, “This is particularly true for BIPOC businesses, where today we see they’re half as likely as white-owned firms to use financial services in any way.”
BIPOC stands for black, indigenous, and people of color.
The state’s heavy regulatory burden is also a problem, according to the report.
“This impacts businesses in a variety of ways,” Wilkerson said. “One of those ways is we have a limited availability of sites that are suitable for business expansion.”
He pointed to the Wharton Residential Land Use Regulation Index that surveys more than 2,500 jurisdictions across the country in terms of how burdensome their regulatory environment is in terms of permitting and land use.
“What they found is the Puget Sound region is the fourth most regulated region across the country, and many other places in the state are amongst that highest third in terms of their regulatory burden,” Wilkerson said. “So why does this matter for economic development? While declining rates of business formation – a trend accelerated by complex regulations and limited access to capital – limits the potential for future economic expansion and shared prosperity across the state.”
While Washington ranks high in terms of building capacity – things like educational outcomes, jobs in advanced industries, worker productivity, and GDP – Wilkerson said that’s not translating into desired outcomes like quality jobs, opportunity for home ownership, and creating wealth through businesses.
“The state ranks 15th out of these 21 peer states in terms of outcomes,” he pointed out.
Those peer states are Oregon, Idaho, California, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia.
“So that’s this disconnect this report is trying to highlight and is something we can see on a go-forward basis,” Wilkerson said.
The report’s executive summary on revitalizing entrepreneurship says the Evergreen State can’t rest on its laurels.
“Washington can no longer rely on its past successes to ensure its economic future,” the report states. “Washington needs to improve targeted regulatory policies and business supports for firms that will create quality jobs and wealth building opportunities. This includes supporting firms with high-growth potential, improving access to capital for minority and low income entrepreneurs, as well as simplifying regulatory requirements for small businesses.”
The report offered up a possible legislative solution in the form of a bill passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee last year.
“Doubling employment in the manufacturing industry statewide (HB 1170, 2021) would improve high-propensity business formation,” the report states, “but specific policies need to be made to achieve this goal.”
Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle, responded to the report by noting Democrats need to do a better job of getting out a pro-business message.
“I think from my standpoint, one of the things that I think that we as Democrats are a little behind where we need to be is we don’t emphasize this point in our politics and our public policy as much as we should,” he said. “And I think there are things that I think contribute to entrepreneurship.”
He recommended Democrats “be more focused on entrepreneurship as part of our ongoing public policy approach to growing jobs, but also fostering new businesses and making people ensure you can have a strong social safety net with protections for people. And that doesn’t mean that you don’t want people to go out and take a risk and start a new business and see that business succeed.”
Lt. Gov. Denny Heck – whose experience in the private sector includes helping to found TVW, Washington’s public affairs channel – agreed.
“I actually think you’ve taken the first, best step, which is to acknowledge how difficult it is, and how we as members of our political party ought to be more sensitive to the regulatory impediments to being able to start and successfully operate a business,” he said.
Revitalizing entrepreneurship is one of three major focuses in the report. The other two are building more housing of all types that are affordable and equipping the workforce for success, including closing the skills gap.