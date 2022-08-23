(The Center Square) – Starting Oct. 1, drivers will pay less to cross the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.
The Washington State Transportation Commission on Tuesday morning voted to approve a flat 75-cent toll rate reduction for two-axle vehicles, with a per axle multiplier applied to vehicles with three-plus axles, resulting in a toll rate reduction ranging from $1.15 for three-axle vehicles to $2.25 for six-plus-axle vehicles.
Rates on two-axle vehicles – currently set at $5.25 with a Good To Go! pass, $6.25 at the toll booths and $7.25 for pay by mail – will be reduced to $4.50, $5.50 and $6.50, respectively.
The Tacoma Narrows Bridge is a pair of twin suspension bridges that span the Tacoma Narrows strait of Puget Sound in Pierce County. The toll only applies to the new bridge, which opened on July 16, 2007, to carry eastbound traffic. The older bridge was reconfigured to carry westbound traffic.
The commission’s vote to reduce toll rates is the result of additional funding provided by the state Legislature.
This year, the Washington State Legislature passed Senate Bill 5488, which requires transfers of $3.25 million from the general fund to the toll bridge account each quarter until June 2032, for a total of $130 million.
“In light of the maximum burden for bridge construction that was placed on Tacoma Narrows bridge toll ratepayers, there is no equitable reason that the burden of future debt service payment increases should be borne by these same toll ratepayers," lawmakers wrote in the bill.
The original version of SB 5488 sought to entirely pay off the $772 million still owed on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and to completely eliminate tolls, before the legislation was pared back to the 75-cent savings.
The commission gathered public input in June regarding three toll rate reduction alternatives: a flat 75-cent toll rate reduction for only two-axle vehicles, a flat 75-cent toll rate reduction for all vehicles, and a flat 75-cent toll rate reduction for two-axle vehicles that included a per axle multiplier for vehicles with three-plus axles, which is current practice.
A plurality of respondents preferred the first option. The last option – the one the commission settled on – was the public’s least favorite.
WSTC Chair Roy Jennings explained why he and the commission chose the last option.
“The reason why I picked it was when we put on the tolls, how we did it should be used to take tolls off,” he explained during the commission's virtual meeting. “We shouldn’t just say we’re going to give one people or one section of the public a toll rate reduction and not everybody else.”
Jennings pointed out another reason.
“Plus this helps freight that goes through there,” he said. “The other two options don’t help freight at all.”
The toll rate reduction follows a WSTC-approved toll increase of 25 cents for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in October 2021.