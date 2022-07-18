(The Center Square) – A clear frontrunner has emerged in the crowded primary race for secretary of state, measured in terms of campaign fundraising.
Incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs has garnered over $400,000 in contributions, more than double the nearest competitor, nonpartisan Julie Anderson at $160,000.
Other candidates who have reported raising campaign funds are all Republicans: Mark Miloscia, $58,000; Tambourine Borrelli, $48,000; Keith Wagoner, $38,000; and Bob Hagglund, $11,000.
Hobbs’ war chest remains the strongest, according to data from Washington’s Public Disclosure Commission. After subtracting expenses and any campaign debts, Hobbs’ war chest of $261,000 is more than four times that of the remaining candidates combined.
Secretary of state races around the country have drawn an unusual level of attention since the 2020 presidential election because of the office holder’s role in certifying election results. Some primary contests for the usually obscure office promise to be among the most expensive in history, according to Open Secrets.
In Washington, the office was held by Republicans from 1965 until last November, when Kim Wyman resigned to accept a position in the Biden administration as Senior Election Security Lead in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. She was the last Republican to hold a statewide office in any of the three West Coast states.
Hobbs was a Democratic state senator who was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to fill the office. Voters get to decide if he keeps that position for the remainder of Wyman’s term, which expires in January 2025.
Hobbs states that his top priority is to ensure that our elections are secure and accessible to every eligible voter.
Anderson, currently auditor of Pierce County, is running on a promise to remove partisanship from election oversight and increase election security and accessibility.
Former Republican state Sen. Mark Miloscia wants to “fight to restore trust and integrity in our elections,” he stated in a press release.
Tamborine Borrelli is an America First Republican, running to “unite Americans under the banner of truth in our elections,” according to her campaign site.
Candidate and state Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro Wooley, is running to ensure that voters have confidence in our institutions and the officials overseeing them.
Bob Hagglund of Snohomish is concerned about election integrity. He’s running to ensure that “Every citizen who can legally vote can easily vote.”
Marquez Tiggs, a Democrat, Kurtis Engle of the Union Party are also in the race but have not reported any fundraising to date.
The Washington primary is Aug. 2.