(The Center Square) – Opposition to income taxes continues to spread in Washington state.
The Longview City Council has voted unanimously to formally ban the levying of income taxes on businesses and workers.
The vote Thursday night meant that Longview joined nine other cities that have taken the same measure this year: DuPont, Kennewick, Richland, Battle Ground, Granger, Moses Lake, Spokane, Spokane Valley, and Union Gap.
Yakima County is the only county in the state to adopt the ban so far. Voters in the city of Yakima will vote on a charter amendment this next Tuesday that would ban a local income tax.
“Such a tax would be in direct conflict with the high value the county places on promoting economic development through the attraction and expansion of financially healthy, family-wage paying employers,” read the council’s resolution. “Small businesses are the backbone of our local, regional, state and national economy and it is imperative the county not put unnecessary hurdles in the way of their success. As such, the Longview City Council prohibits the imposition of a local income tax in the event a local income tax is determined legal by the Washington Supreme Court or the Washington State Legislature.”
At play here are two court cases.
The state Supreme Court in April of 2020 struck down an attempt by Seattle to impose an income tax on wealthy households. The city council there in 2017 approved a 2.25 percent tax on individuals earning more than $250,000 and couples earning more than $500,000.
Estimates showed the tax would bring in about $40 million a year for the city.
Both the King County Superior Court and the State Court of Appeals ruled against the tax and the Supreme Court declined the city’s request for a review. The main reason the tax was overturned is because income is considered property and the state constitution says property must be taxed evenly.
The Supreme Court did, however, let stand an appellate court decision last year that overturned a 1984 law banning taxes on net income.
That move opened the door for cities to impose a 1 percent flat tax on net income.
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber on Friday ruled that a lawsuit challenging the state’s new capital gains tax can move forward.
Legislators earlier this year approved the law, to begin in 2022, that would impose a 7 percent tax on long-term capital gains in excess of $250,000 and is estimated to net the state $500 million annually. The outcome is expected to end up before the Supreme Court either way.
State lawmakers at the same time also did not prohibit cities from imposing their own capital gains taxes.