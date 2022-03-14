(The Center Square) – Lincoln County, assisted by legal experts at the Freedom Foundation, has scored what both parties are calling a “major win for the cause of government transparency.”
After more than five years of litigation in Washington state courts, Lincoln County can uphold a 2016 decision to open its collective bargaining negotiations with employee unions to the public.
“What we now know is that the arguments of unions that this can’t be done legally is false,” said Matthew Hayward, director of national outreach for the Freedom Foundation.
Hayward said his group offered Lincoln County legal assistance after it became the first local jurisdiction in Washington to make its negotiations with unions public in 2016. That decision was immediately challenged by union leadership.
It had long been standard practice for negotiations to be done in secret in Washington, said Hayward.
Union lawyers argued that open sessions would be disruptive and counterproductive and negotiations should continue behind closed doors.
Hayward said the lengthy legal fight that followed Lincoln County’s decision forced public employees to go for years without an updated contract.
Eventually, the courts determined that the issue was not a legal matter, that it was a “permissive” issue in bargaining. Hayward said that meant it was a subject that neither party was required to agree to, and which could not be pursued to the point of impasse.
That court decision finally forced the Public Employees Relations Commission to concede the point, he said.
“I’m not sure why the unions did not support transparency in negotiations,” he said. “If you are doing a good job at the bargaining table, wouldn’t you like your members to see that?”
He said leaders of government unions can no longer rely on secrecy and in collective bargaining, which will be a benefit to taxpayers.
Hayward credited the Lincoln County Commissioners for standing firm despite years of legal wrangling. He said these local leaders helped set a powerful precedent showing that bargaining in public is both legal and practical.
It is an issue of fairness, he said, for public employees who have elected not to be in a union, but who are still legally required to pay dues, to be able to monitor negotiations that affect their paychecks and benefits.
These individuals do not have access to internal union communications even though they are affected by finalized agreements, he said.
“If negotiations are open to the public, everyone can see what is taking place,” said Hayward.
Lincoln County’s commissioners were not able to be reached immediately for comment.
In last week’s press release that marked the end of the long legal struggle, Commissioner Rob Coffman noted, “We have public employees and public officials negotiating with the public’s money, so what do we have to hide?”
He said the ability of the county to fight back against union intransigence would not have been possible without the Freedom Foundation.
The nonprofit operates with a mission to advance individual liberty, free enterprise and a limited and accountable government. The Freedom Foundation has offices in the states of Washington, Oregon, California, and Ohio.
According to Hayward, Lincoln County has now publicly negotiated and signed contracts with the two bargaining units that had demanded closed negotiations, both represented by Teamsters Local 690.
In addition to these two contracts, the county has also reworked others with AFSCME — all in open public meetings.
Hayward said many other states, including Oregon and Idaho, have open collective bargaining and that allowing residents and union employees alike to observe proceedings is a good way to build public trust.
In addition, he said videos of these proceedings can be used to train human resource managers and others in local governments about how to bargain.
He said union negotiators can go from state to state to engage in bargaining, but most local officials do not have that advantage, so being able to observe a session or two can level the playing field.
“This is really good for everybody,” he said.
One question remains, said Hayward: “What are the rest of Washington’s local governments waiting for?"