(The Center Square) – Lincoln County is the latest to ban a local income tax, joining nine other counties and 15 cities in Washington state.
That brings the total number of municipalities that have rejected a local income tax up to 25.
On Tuesday morning, the Lincoln County Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution 22-04 “Prohibiting a local income tax on wages, salaries, investments, the sale of goods or services or any other income source.”
Lincoln County joins Kittitas, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Spokane, and Yakima counties in adopting such a measure.
Cities that have banned income taxes include DuPont, Battle Ground, Benton, Granger, Grand Coulee, Longview, Kennewick, Moses Lake, Pasco, Richland, West Richland, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Union Gap, and Yakima.
The Tri-City Herald has done much to stoke the fires of this anit-tax movement, writing in an August 2021 unsigned editorial, “If enough individual communities rise up against just the idea of an income tax, perhaps lawmakers will stop trying to force the issue and instead focus on other tax reforms that would be more acceptable to the general public."
All but one municipality that have adopted a prohibition on income taxes have done so by a vote of elected officials. In 2021, 78% of voters in the city of Yakima approved Proposition 3, charter amendment prohibiting city officials from imposing a local income tax.
Meanwhile, a bill that would allow local governments to impose a graduated income tax has stalled in the state legislature. State law prohibits income taxes, but Senate Bill 5554 would allow local governments, after cutting sales or property taxes, to create income taxes to make up for the funding gap.
Several court cases factor into this growing anti-tax movement.
In April 2020, the Washington State Supreme Court struck down Seattle's effort to impose an income tax on wealthy households. The city council there in 2017 approved a 2.25% tax on individuals earning more than $250,000 and couples earning more than $500,000.
Estimates showed the tax would bring in about $40 million annually.
Both the King County Superior Court and the State Court of Appeals ruled against the tax and the Supreme Court declined the city’s request for a review. The tax was overturned on the grounds income is considered property, and the state constitution says property must be taxed evenly.
The Supreme Court did, however, let stand an appellate court decision last year that overturned a 1984 law banning taxes on net income. That decision allowed cities to impose a 1% flat tax on net income.
Last year, the Democratically-controlled legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital-gains tax aimed at the state’s wealthiest residents. The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales. Exceptions include the sale of real estate, livestock, and small family-owned businesses.
That law is currently being challenged.