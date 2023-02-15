(The Center Square) – Spokane County Deputy J. Brant attempted to stop a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer for not having visible license plates displayed on Friday. After calling out the stop via her radio and activating the emergency lights on her marked patrol vehicle, Brant pursued the suspect for several minutes.
The driver, who was later identified as 32-year-old Edward D. Ramsey, allegedly failed to yield to the emergency lights even after Brant activated her siren.
“Deputy Brant was advised, via radio, that a similar vehicle had eluded law enforcement recently, and the driver was likely Ramsey. A check of Ramsey’s name showed his driver’s license was suspended 2nd degree for unpaid tickets and DUIs,” said a news release by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was followed while he obeyed most traffic laws, running the occasional stop sign. However, when his speed began to increase, Brant was forced to terminate pursuit per Washington’s controversial pursuit law, RCW 10.116.060.
This provision of the state code, signed into law during May of 2021 by Governor Jay Inslee, was a result of HB 1054.
“All of the other stuff in the law we were already doing, the problem comes in when they require probable cause,” as opposed to just suspicion, “ for pursuit,” said Corporal Mark Gregory, spokesman with the Spokane County Sheriff's office.
Currently, state law severely restricts the ability of Washington officers to give chase, with the goal of improving public safety. Recent criticisms have cast doubt on the study used to support that conclusion that police pursuits are endangering a great number of innocent lives, as recently reported by The Center Square.
In this particular case the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Air 1, a helicopter, happened to be already on a scheduled patrol flight, and was able to help out.
When asked if they got lucky in this instance, Gregory responded by noting that Driving Under the Influence is a rare exception to the law that only requires suspicion for pursuit, though it still requires authorization from higher-ups to engage in a chase. He noted that for more serious felonies the burden of proof is actually higher, and requires probable cause.
“The thing is Air 1 is a limited resource. It’s not 24/7 365, and all of our pilots are volunteers. Plus, the helicopter is a shared asset, we simply don’t have the resources to call on it constantly,” said Gregory adding, “Without those volunteer pilots we’d be in bigger trouble.”
After an 11-minute air pursuit, the vehicle parked under a carport roof, attempting to hide from the helicopter.
At that point, another officer “exited his patrol car and yelled, stop, police, but Ramsey ran southbound.”
After a short foot pursuit by multiple officers, the suspect was taken into custody without use of force and booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree, Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree, and Driving while Suspended.
The following day the charges of Driving while Suspended and Operating a Vehicle without an Interlock Device were added, given Ramsey’s prior DUI convictions.
In this particular instance, a suspect was caught, but Gregory says he hears radio calls of no pursuit by his fellow officers “multiple times daily,” implying that many suspects are getting away.
When asked about Washington’s pursuit law Gregory, called it “a solution, although probably with good intent, that doesn’t allow us to keep the community safe if we can’t use all the tools at our disposal”
He added, “It severely hampers law enforcement's ability to quickly get suspects identified and just allows those people to be on the street longer,” and opined “The call should be left up to the situation, and the trained law enforcement and officers that are in the situation."