(The Center Square) – Liberty Lake is the latest to ban a local income tax, joining 11 other counties and 15 cities in Washington state. That brings the total number of municipalities that have rejected a local income tax up to 27.
“The City Council hereby declares that the imposition of a local income tax on the residents and businesses of the City of Liberty Lake would be in direct conflict with the high value the City places on promoting economic development through the attraction and expansion of financially healthy, family-wage paying employers,” Resolution No. 22-296, approved by the council on Tuesday, reads in part.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our local, regional, state, and national economy and it is imperative that the City not put unnecessary hurdles in the way of their success. As such, the Liberty Lake City Council prohibits the imposition of a local income tax in the event a local income tax is determined legal and permissible by the Washington State Supreme Court or the Washington State Legislature.”
Cowlitz, Lincoln, Kittitas, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Spokane, and Yakima counties have adopted measures prohibiting local income taxes.
Liberty Lake – a city in Spokane County in Eastern Washington – joins the cities of DuPont, Battle Ground, Benton, Granger, Grand Coulee, Longview, Kennewick, Moses Lake, Pasco, Richland, West Richland, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Union Gap, and Yakima in banning local income taxes.
“I believe it is my duty to support the Washington State Constitution which clearly outlines revenue and taxation in Article VII,” Liberty Lake Councilwoman Jamie Baird told Jason Mercier, director for the Center for Government Reform at the Washington Policy Center. “As politicians and courts are redefining what constitutes an income tax, it is important that local jurisdictions support the will of the people who overwhelmingly oppose any type of income tax.”
She defended the council’s decision.
“Some have accused those of us who support a local income tax ban of inventing a problem that does not exist,” she said. “However, I firmly believe that good leadership is visionary – not reactionary. Our taxpayers and businesses cannot afford to wait and see what happens in Olympia; let’s go on record that we oppose local income taxes. This assurance will attract and retain good businesses, and it will reassure thousands of taxpayers that the City of Liberty Lake does not support taxing their income.”
All but one municipality that have adopted a prohibition on income taxes have done so by a vote of elected officials. In 2021, 78% of voters in the city of Yakima approved Proposition 3, charter amendment prohibiting city officials from imposing a local income tax.
Meanwhile, a bill that would allow local governments to impose a graduated income tax has stalled in the state legislature. State law prohibits income taxes, but Senate Bill 5554 would allow local governments, after cutting sales or property taxes, to create income taxes to make up for the funding gap.
Several court cases factor into this growing anti-tax movement.
In April 2020, the Washington State Supreme Court struck down Seattle's effort to impose an income tax on wealthy households. The city council there in 2017 approved a 2.25% tax on individuals earning more than $250,000 and couples earning more than $500,000.
Estimates showed the tax would bring in about $40 million annually.
Both the King County Superior Court and the State Court of Appeals ruled against the tax and the Supreme Court declined the city’s request for a review. The tax was overturned on the grounds income is considered property, and the state constitution says property must be taxed evenly.
The Supreme Court did, however, let stand an appellate court decision last year that overturned a 1984 law banning taxes on net income. That decision allowed cities to impose a 1% flat tax on net income.
Last year, the Democratically-controlled legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital-gains tax aimed at the state’s wealthiest residents. The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales. Exceptions include the sale of real estate, livestock, and small family-owned businesses.
That law is currently being challenged, with Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruling Tuesday afternoon that Washington state’s capital gains income tax is unconstitutional.
That decision is expected to be appealed, with the state Supreme Court having the final say on the matter.