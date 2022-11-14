(The Center Square) – Leesa Manion has defeated Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell for King County prosecutor.
Ferrell conceded the race on Thursday after same-day initial returns of more than half the ballots cast showed him polling at almost 43% to Manion’s nearly 57%.
“This afternoon, I called Leesa Manion to congratulate here on her historic election as King County Prosecuting Attorney,” Ferrell said in a statement.
He went on to say, “The people have spoken and I wish Leesa success as she takes on the serious challenges facing our entire region.”
Manion was equally magnanimous in victory.
“I am honored to have earned the trust of King County voters,” she said in a statement. “I am looking forward to serving as your next King County Prosecuting Attorney and I want to thank Mayor Jim Ferrell for calling to congratulate me.”
After 15 years as King County’s top prosecutor, Dan Satterberg announced his retirement last January.
Manion has spent 27 years as a deputy prosecutor and the last 15 years as Satterberg’s chief of staff.
During the campaign, she touted her experience and relationships with various county leaders and stakeholders as reasons voters should choose her to be King County’s next top prosecutor.
“I am committed to working with leaders throughout King County to ensure that all of our communities are safe and supported and to build a fair and transparent justice system that protects public safety and promotes racial equality,” Manion said in her statement.
Ferrell was a former senior deputy prosecutor in the office, with a total of 19 years of experience as a prosecutor.
In his run for office, Ferrell emphasized a return to a law-and-order approach to take on crime in Washington’s most populous county.
Crime and safety are major concerns for county residents, particularly with regard to certain violent crimes that are on the rise.
If current trends hold, King County is on track to surpass the number of shots fired incidents that occurred last year.
In 2021, there were 460 reported shooting victims, according to the Year End King County Firearms Violence Report, with 88 killed and 372 injured. Per the second quarter 2022 report, there have been 424 shooting victims as of July, including 20 fatalities.