(The Center Square) – Congresswoman Kim Schrier’s efforts to fund the King County Sheriff's Office for body cameras is a motion her opponent Matt Larkin can get behind.
Larkin, legal counsel for his family-owned manufacturing company, has focused his campaign for the Washington State's 8th Congressional Distric on reducing crime throughout the state.
He faces incumbent Schrier in the Nov. 8 election. Last week, she discussed funding for body cameras and for co-response support with King County officials and law enforcement. That discussion led to Schrier announcing an effort to fund KCSO $2 million in federal dollars.
Currently, King County police has no body cameras deployed. An estimated 600 patrol officers would wear the cameras, according to King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall.
“Our police officers and law enforcement officers need to have the tools they need in order to police, keep our communities safe and make sure we get the right resources at the right time,” Schrier said in a press conference in the City of Sammamish.
Larkin’s campaign team says that Schrier’s actions outside of funding for body cameras show she is not supportive of law enforcement. Larkin’s team pointed to a recent article from Fox News that claims Schrier took nearly $40,000 from groups that support efforts to defund the police.
"Unlike incumbent Kim Schrier, who has accepted tens of thousands of dollars from organizations openly advocating defunding the police, Matt Larkin has never wavered in his support of our law enforcement heroes,” Carson Coates, campaign manager for Matt Larkin for Congress, said in an email to The Center Square.
Larkin values providing law enforcement with tools as well, his campaign said. Coates said Larkin “looks forward to supporting law enforcement in Congress by helping them pay for the tools they need, like body cameras and also by being a powerful voice of advocacy for them against dangerous legislation proposed at both the state and federal level."
Last year, Schrier was an advocate for body cameras for law enforcement and increasing funding for mental health professionals to aid officers during calls. Now, Schrier is hoping to have the $2 million in federal funds secured by Sept. 30 to provide those resources to KCSO.
Schrier held 47.86% of votes in last month’s primary election. Larkin won the Republican nomination with 16.99% of the vote after a close race with King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn and U.S. Army Veteran Jesse Jensen. The total percentage of votes for all of the Republicans in the race came to 49.14%.