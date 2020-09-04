(The Center Square) — Several Seattle landlords are fighting what they argue are “unconstitutional” eviction moratoriums by the city and state of Washington, according to a lawsuit against Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee.
The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court of Seattle on Thursday, claims that the city and state moratoriums on residential evictions are unconstitutional.
It claims that the moratoriums created in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic infringes on landlords’ rights to freely use and occupy their property.
Durkan extended an order from March banning Seattle landlords from evicting residents, small businesses, or nonprofit tenants for unpaid rent or expired lease terms through December 31.
Inslee extended a similar statewide moratorium on residential evictions through October 15 earlier this summer and suggested in July that it could be extended further.
Neither moratoriums forgive any overdue rent payments owed by tenants once lifted.
Ethan Blevins, a lawyer for the libertarian public interest law firm Pacific Legal Foundation, is representing the landlords pro bono. Blevins has taken Seattle to court before, arguing against its "first-come, first-served" rental ordinance as well as its attempt to pass an income tax.
Mark Travers, the owner of a multi-family housing complex in Seattle that he manages with his wife, is named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that two of Travers’ tenants have not paid rent in April and have remained in their apartments after their leases ended in July. Travers alleges that the tenants have not responded to his attempts to renegotiate their monthly rent payments.
“Mr. Travers has a constitutional right to use his property, and that right doesn’t end even in a crisis,” Blevins said in a written statement. “Governments shouldn’t use overly broad emergency action to force landlords — or any businesses — to house non-paying or disruptive tenants against their will. There are other solutions that the government can leverage — such as rental assistance — that respect the rights of property owners while responding to the needs of tenants.”
Related lawsuits concerning residential evictions have failed in federal courts around the country including the Southern District of New York in June.
In August, more than 90 percent of tenants managed to pay their rent across the country, the National Multifamily Housing Council reported.
According to Inslee’s proclamation on evictions, landlords may still evict tenants for committing property damage or if they plan “to occupy or sell the property, after providing at least 60 days’ notice.”
State officials announced in August it would be paying out nearly $100 million in rental assistance this month as a part of the federal COVID-19 relief bill.
According to the Washington State Department of Commerce, its program pays up to three months of rent to landlords of eligible participants.
The state money is allocated through county governments which contracts organizations with experience providing rental assistance.
The CDC issued a federal moratorium on residential evictions earlier this week, citing the health risks of homelessness amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium’s legality is still up for debate in state courts.