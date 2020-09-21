(The Center Square) — Washington landlords are taking the city of Seattle to court over renters’ protections established to pause evictions related to financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The landlords and the Rental Housing Association of Washington (RHAWA) are challenging a set of six-month restrictions and a ban on wintertime evictions, arguing that they incur an unreasonable burden on small-time landlords.
The restrictions they are challenging are entirely separate from the current state and city COVID-19 eviction bans.
“I’m being forced to act as a welfare agency,” said Scott Dolfay, a plaintiff who owns and rents out a one-bedroom house in West Seattle.
Dolfay said his tenants owe more than $5,000 as well as $800 in utility fees. His son is diagnosed with Down Syndrome and requires special care which he and his wife intend to pay for upon their passing by selling their rental home and putting the money into a trust fund for their son.
Dolfay said that plan is now at risk thanks to the city’s eviction bans that take effect after and separately from the COVID-19 emergency orders.
“Our son needs this home so he can thrive when my wife and I pass,” Dolfay said.
“A big part of that is to ensure that rental income covers our taxes and expenses,” he added in a statement. “Our son absolutely cannot lose this house and needs the savings to take care of his special needs.”
Another plaintiff in the suit, Elena, rents out a triplex and has not been paid for four months. A retiree, she said in the lawsuit that she's currently facing serious health problems and her son has had to move in with her to care for her. She cannot keep up with the costs of mortgages, insurance, utilities, maintenance, and taxes on the third unit.
The RHAWA is also calling on the city for changing zoning codes to accommodate more affordable housing and to invest in more public-private partnerships to create it.
“These ordinances are the latest example of the Seattle City Council wading into policies it knows little about, creating all new housing problems, and solving nothing,” the landlords wrote in a joint statement. “We have continuously urged local, state, and federal leaders to provide comprehensive rental assistance and unemployment relief to help those who need it. But the scope of the extended bans unfortunately means Seattle housing providers will have no ability to collect rent and cover their expenses well into 2021 for tenants who cannot or will not pay rent.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee extended the statewide ban on residential evictions through October 15 earlier this summer while Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan extended a similar ban through the end of 2020 at the local level.
"We intend to defend the City in this matter, and we'll begin investigating the claims,” the Seattle City Attorney’s Office responded in a statement.
Seattle City Council approved its own set of rules in May banning evictions for six months after Durkan’s order expires.
The six-month rule grants tenants the right to use non-payment as a defense to eviction, provided they submit a declaration of financial hardship to the court.
Seattle City Council President Lorena González has stressed that the rule does not free tenants of their contractual obligations to pay their rent and encouraged them to pay every month if they can.
Earlier this month, another coalition of landlords sued state and local authorities over current evictions moratoriums, claiming that they violate their property rights.