(The Center Square) – The Kirkland Police Department has an approach to removing firearms from circulation, with Visa gift cards.
Kirkland Deputy Mayor Jay Arnold cited six gun-related suicides since 2020 as a reason for the city to start the gun buyback program.
On Saturday, June 25, KPD received 91 guns from 45 participants. The residents who voluntarily turned in their firearms were reimbursed with a collective $11,375 in Visa gift cards, according to KPD.
“I would like to extend my appreciation to all of the people who participated on [June 25],” Kirkland Police Chief Cherie Harris said in a statement. “Events like this, along with firearm safety courses and gun locks, can help reduce the risk of firearms being stolen and used in violent crimes or accidental deaths.”
Out of the 91 firearms turned in, there were “three AR-15/AK-47 type firearms, 32 handguns, 47 rifles/shotguns and nine obviously non-functioning firearms/pellet guns,” according to KPD.
The program is funded by the firearm safety element of Police Prop 1, a proposition passed by voters in 2018 that allowed the city to make enhancements to public safety. It also gives the city the ability to implement a 0.1% sales tax increase, which equates to a penny on every $10 purchase and is estimated to raise approximately $1.8 million annually, according to the City of Kirkland.
A study by the Pew Research Center found that there are over 91,000 guns registered in Washington State. Although KPD was unable to provide The Center Square the amount of registered firearms in Kirkland, 91 voluntarily turned in, decreasing the total number in the state by approximately one one thousandth of the total of registered firearms, which is a lower number than total ownership.
“With these guns out of our community, we are one step closer to helping reduce the likelihood of accidental injuries, violent crimes and suicides by firearms in our city,” Kirkland City Councilmember Amy Falcone said. “Public safety is our highest priority and the potential for preventing gun-related deaths in our community makes this event a success.”
KPD will host the gun buyback program again on Wednesday, July 20 at the Kirkland Justice Center in hopes of more residents surrendering firearms.
King County is also making efforts to give residents the opportunity to turn in their firearms. County councilmembers proposed legislation to convert any precinct office or storefront operated by the King County Sheriff’s office to allow anyone to surrender any unwanted firearms and ammunition. However, that legislation does not include Visa gift cards or any incentives to anyone who trades in their firearms or ammunition. The measure will be discussed by the King County Council on July 6.