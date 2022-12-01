(The Center Square) – The City of Kirkland’s police department is implementing body-worn cameras on all officers.
The department was able to purchase the initial equipment with $220,000 in grant dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice. In total, the city dedicated approximately $1 million to fully equip the police department with body-worn cameras in its 2021-22 budget.
The Kirkland Police Department's traffic unit is the first to wear and operate body-worn cameras on duty starting Thursday. There are only three officers on the traffic unit. The city said it anticipates it will be able to 100% equip the entire department with cameras by the end of the year.
According to the City of Kirkland’s 2021-22 budget, there are 154 funded positions within the police department.
“Providing our officers with body-worn cameras will support their efforts in keeping our community safe, while providing greater transparency and accountability into interactions between police and the public,” Kirkland City Councilmember Jon Pascal said in a statement.
A survey conducted by the Police Executive Research Forum in 2018 found that the median annual cost of an entire body-worn camera program among all agencies that responded to the forum’s survey was $4,000 in costs for equipment and hardware plus $1,000 in costs related to storing the video footage files from the cameras.
The survey noted that larger departments that participated had higher costs per year. The most expensive body-worn camera program in the survey cost the department $1.3 million in one year for the equipment, in addition to $4 million to store the video files.
The neighboring City of Redmond had rolled out a body-worn camera program for its police department in September. The city then proposed a property tax levy for voters during the November election that would have generated $10.4 million per year for public safety. The city would have distributed $935,000 to the police department to provide deputies with more body-worn cameras.
That levy did not get passed by Redmond voters last month.