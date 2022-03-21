(The Center Square) – Toby Nixon, a Kirkland City Council member and former state legislator, was recognized for his tireless efforts in championing the public’s right to know.
He was acknowledged at the Washington Coalition for Open Government’s (WCOG) recent “Sunshine Breakfast” at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
The organization is dedicated to the education and legal protection of the open records law in Washington.
The Friday event was held to honor 2021 award winners. It was originally scheduled for September but was postponed.
Nixon was honored with the organization’s lifetime achievement award, which had been known as the James Madison Award – after the Founding Father and fourth president of the United States – but was renamed for Nixon.
During a tribute video played at the event, Nixon asked, “How do we know what needs to be changed about our government if we don’t know what the government is doing?”
That theme continued during his in-person acceptance speech.
Nixon noted that “we created the government to help us protect those rights. And that when the government fails to do that, we have the right to alter or abolish it. We don’t talk about abolishing much, but we definitely have the right to alter the government, and the only way that we know what needs to be altered or what needs to be changed about our government is access. Our rights depend on it.”
WCOG Treasurer Ed Clark, a 10-year member of the organization’s board, was presented with the James Andersen Award for outstanding service to the WCOG.
The award is named for the former chief justice of the Washington State Supreme Court, who served from 1992 until his retirement in 1995. Andersen was a founding member of the WCOG board of directors and the first recipient of its James Madison Award.
The Kenneth F. Bunting Award was presented to the staff of The Seattle Times for last year’s coverage of the city’s botched handling of public records requests, including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan’s missing text messages related to city officials’ response to the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone – also known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone – during the summer of 2020.
Over the next two months, the newspaper published an additional five news stories, an editorial, and a column on the city’s flawed public records operation.
The award is named in memory of the late Ken Bunting, an executive editor and associate publisher with The Seattle Post-Intelligencer who helped found the WCOG in 2002.