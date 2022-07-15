(The Center Square) – The City of Kirkland, Washington’s gift certificate program, “Kirkland Ca$h,” issued more than $17,000 in community currency coupons to help local businesses.
The program ran from April through June 2022 with nearly 700 Kirkland Ca$h certificates issued at local hotels, according to the city.
The program works as a community currency. Certificates function as cash and can be used at participating businesses throughout Kirkland.
More than 100 businesses in Kirkland allow the certificates to be used including “boutiques, wine bars, spas, nail salons, restaurants and more,” according to the City of Kirkland.
“We launched Kirkland Ca$h with the goal of helping local businesses impacted by the pandemic,” Deputy Mayor Jay Arnold said in a statement. “Now with its success, the program can serve as a long-term tool for not only supporting small businesses, but other city programs where we might incorporate the Kirkland-only currency.”
Mayor Penny Sweet emphasized the importance of helping the local businesses of the city after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many from opening their stores for customers and guests.
“Throughout the pandemic, the Kirkland community has pulled together time and again to support each other and the launch of Kirkland Ca$h is the latest example of economic innovation and resilience. It’s a win-win for Kirkland, businesses, and visitors,” Sweet said after the announcement of the program in early-April.
The gift certificates come through the tourism incentive program called “You Stay, We Pay,” which incentivizes guests staying overnight at participating hotels in Kirkland. Hotel employees can distribute Kirkland Ca$h certificates to guests in hopes of spreading tourists spending within the city,
Kirkland hotels that are participating include the Heathman Hotel, the Woodmark Hotel, the Courtyard by Marriott, and Motel 6.
Kirkland used federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to establish the Kirkland Ca$h certificates.
The City of Redmond did a very similar program that ended on July 1 as well. The “Geek Out Gold” program handed out certificates to overnight stayers at hotels within to use at businesses throughout Redmond.
The funds for that program come from a 1% hotel tax used to promote tourism with businesses participating in the promotion being reimbursed 100% of the face value of the Geek Out Gold currency.