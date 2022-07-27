(The Center Square) – King County Council unanimously passed legislation to allow King County youth to ride the metro transit for free.
The new system will be implemented starting in September, according to King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci. The legislation was introduced by King County Executive Dow Constantine last month, as a counterintuitive way to increase revenue for the county’s metro system.
Under the new Move Ahead Washington transportation package passed by the Legislature this year, King County Metro is now eligible for an estimated $31.7 million in grant funding for a zero-youth fare policy. This revenue exceeds the estimated $10 million in annual fare revenue typically received from local youths under 19 years old, according to the county.
Members of the council voiced their support for the new fare policy. The majority of councilmembers agreed that with this policy more youth will be more inclined to take the transit for free as they are more often financially-restricted.
“Zero Youth Fare will open opportunities for so many youths in King County – to jobs, to education, to health, to sports and to so much more,” King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay said in a statement.
“The new Free Youth Transit Pass program will further enable mobility for getting to school and anywhere else, all while not costing our often overburdened youth a cent,” Councilmember Dave Upthegrove added.
With the legislation passed, King County Metro will begin developing a program that will distribute ORCA cards to youth throughout the county. It will also launch an information campaign as a way to reach out to youth members of the community.
For any county resident under the age of 19 who currently owns an ORCA card will be able to carry it over to the new fare policy and use it as a Free Youth Transit pass instead with any expiration date on the card to be extended, according to King County.