(The Center Square) – King County officials and voters agree that more funds are necessary for conservation efforts.
This week, the King County Council adopted the 2023-24 biennium budget that totals about $16.4 billion. The county’s Department of Natural Resources and Parks will be allocated $19.6 million for the next two years.
Broadly, the funds will go toward the preservation of green spaces, hiring 180 new positions within the department, the expansion of regional trails, removing barriers for salmon habitats, and reducing flood and wildfire risks.
“The two-year budget that Executive Constantine proposed and the county council adopted provides us the funding we need to deliver critical services to a growing population, achieve ambitious climate goals, preserve open space, and protect water quality and restore habitat for the people, fish and wildlife of King County,” Department of Natural Resources and Parks Director Christie True said in a statement.
The budget notes that the department projects an increase in the next two biennium budgets by around $1 million each.
King County Executive Dow Constantine had proposed a levy for the November ballot to let voters decide whether or not to restore King County’s conservation futures tax to the rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation next year. That is about $2 a month for a median homeowner.
Results show nearly 70% of King County residents voted in favor of the levy as nearly two-thirds of votes have been counted so far.
Once the levy is passed, additional funding from the levy would go toward the acquisition and preservation of urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife habitat, trails, river corridors, agricultural lands and forests within King County.
The county projects an estimated $269 million in revenue by 2031 through the newly passed levy.
Voters have shown their willingness to spend more for conservation efforts in the past. King County voters approved the 2020-2025 King County Parks, Recreation, Trails, and Open Space Levy in August 2019.
The revenue generated by that levy provides more than 80% of the department’s operating revenues, as well as the majority of its capital funding, according to the county budget. The budget estimates $308.5 million in revenues to come from the levy in the next two years.
“The county executive, county council, and voters have entrusted us with historic public investments, demonstrating that they share our steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship,” True said. “It is now our responsibility to turn these investments into results, a challenge that our talented workforce will meet.”