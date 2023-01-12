(The Center Square) – King County voters could get the chance to approve a new property tax worth hundreds of dollars for the average homeowner that would fund a network of behavioral health crisis centers.
The proposed nine-year property tax levy rate would be 15 cents per $1,000 assessed value. County councilmembers estimate that the owner of a median-priced home in King County would pay approximately $121 per year, or $10 per month, according to estimated 2024 home values.
The county expects the levy to generate approximately $1.25 billion between 2024 and the end of the levy in 2032 if passed.
The Crisis Care Centers Levy would address a need for more behavioral health resources for King County residents in need. Specifically, it would fund the creation of a regional network of five crisis care centers. That would include a center specifically for youth.
Levy dollars would help restore mental health residential treatment capacity to 2017 levels by reinforcing existing facilities and adding new beds, according to the ordinance. The region’s behavioral health workforce would also see new recruitment and retention strategies be used with the funds.
The proposed ballot measure was passed out of the King County Regional Policy Committee by a unanimous vote on Jan. 11. The full county council will be up next to vote on whether or not to put it on the ballot in April.
County Executive Dow Constantine wrote in a transmittal letter to the King County Council about the urgency of putting this measure on the April ballot. As of September 2022, there is one voluntary behavioral health crisis facility for the entirety of King County and no walk-in urgent care behavioral health facility, according to Constantine.
“In this moment, King County needs more behavioral health services, not less,” Constantine said in a letter to the King County Council. “Yet the community behavioral health system is losing capacity at an alarming rate and cannot sustain its workforce.”
The executive added that the county has a total of 244 mental health residential treatment beds for the entire region. That is down 111 beds from the capacity in 2018 of 355 beds.
If the King County Council passes the ordinance, county residents will vote on the measure on April 25.