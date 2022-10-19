(The Center Square) – Advocates for a conservation tax levy are encouraging people to pass it as wildfires and smoke continue to affect residents.
Proposition 1, would authorize King County to restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 to the rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or about $2 a month for a median homeowner.
The additional funding from the levy, if passed by voters, would go towards the acquisition and preservation of urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife habitat, trails, river corridors, agricultural lands and forests within King County.
“The Conservation Futures Fund is shrinking in its efficacy and its potency because of a 1% cap. What this measure does is restore it to its full power,” King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski said at a press conference. “We’re asking voters to give us the dollars we need to finish the job.”
King County Executive Dow Constantine's 2016 Land Conservation Initiative was designed to protect 65,000 acres of forest land, green spaces and salmon habitats across the region. The proposed levy would help fund Constantine’s 2016 initiative and also help preserve more than 13,000 acres of farmland.
Kali Clark, the mayor of the City of Sammamish, was also a former wildland firefighter. Clark urged for citizens to vote for the levy as wildfires continue to get closer and closer to Western Washington cities and neighborhoods.
“For eight years I had first-hand experience on what it means to manage and conserve our greenspaces. The Wildland and Urban Interface is a crucial and delicate opportunity to slow wildfires and keep them away from our homes,” Clark said. "Increasingly, fires aren't in the middle of wilderness areas, they're in our backyard."
Michael Fisette and Chuck Best, from the organization Stop the Lang Grab, are opposed to the levy. The two believe that if the county acquires more open space, that means fewer acres will be taxed. They believe it would result in higher property tax for existing property owners, above the levy amount.
“Less private property will also translate to less housing. There needs to be a balance of land uses. Open space is important, but enough is enough,” Fisette and Best said in a statement.
Constantine argued in a rebuttal that taxes are determined by home valuation, not by public land ownership.
Proposition 1 will be on King County voters’ ballots on Nov. 8. If passed, the levy will go into effect next year.