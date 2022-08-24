(The Center Square) – King County is spending $4.6 million to improve access to sports and recreation for minority communities.
The county conducted a comprehensive community review process on how to promote access to recreation with a focus on racial equity. This resulted in 45 community-based projects each receiving a share of the $4.6 million in funds.
"Investing in these 45 community-led projects will create more opportunities for young people - and particularly young people of color - to play, exercise, and connect and will contribute to the long-term health of our entire region,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement.
King County initially established $2.1 million in Youth Sports and Outdoor Recreation Relief funding, and the King County Council approved an additional $2.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds toward this end.
The younger people of King County were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions on group gatherings, school and park closures and increased costs as a result of the pandemic amplified racial disparities, the county says. That included access to sports and recreation for children in BIPOC communities.
"Our youth have been hit hard by the pandemic, with a lack of social interaction and a decrease in physical activity that has increased issues of mental health," said King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn. "We need to get our kids moving again."
Kids of King County and the Greater Seattle area were struggling to stay active prior to the pandemic as well. According to the State of Play: Seattle - King County, only 19% of children in King County met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention daily physical activity recommendation of an hour a day in 2019.
The 45 community-based organizations are looking to use the $4.6 million to improve the number of kids being active an hour a day.
A few of the organizations include: Braided Seeds, a nonprofit working to remove barriers for youth members of the BIPOC community to enjoy the outdoors and reconnect to the land; AGE UP, a neighborhood-based organization that provides sports-based youth leadership programs in partnership with six Seattle public schools; and Game of Life Sports Mentoring, a sports-based youth leadership development and mentoring program that addresses the disproportionality of black and brown youth in the County’s juvenile justice system by giving young people an alternative to violence via basketball and mentorship.