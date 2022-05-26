(The Center Square) – Inspections of more than 3,000 potential barriers have helped King County scientists locate the best stream locations to remove barriers that prevent salmon from swimming to high-quality habitats.
King County is competing for federal funding from a section of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. It provides $1 billion for projects that address culverts that block salmon migration.
King County said in a statement that it could “potentially cut the amount of time it would take to construct the identified priority projects in half, from 20 years to 10.”
The King County scientists ranked more than 700 of the 3,000 identified barriers and determined that if the county completed 50 restoration projects, it would restore access to at least half of the habitat that is currently blocked.
“Thanks to outstanding work by our team of leading experts, we know precisely where we can produce the best results for the most salmon habitat as quickly as possible,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “The field team’s solid recommendations based on their inspection of more than 3,000 potential barriers to upstream habitat makes our region one of the most shovel-ready in the country for new federal infrastructure investments.”
Evan Lewis, the program manager for the Fish Passage Restoration Program said in a video from King County that “since 2018, we’ve been identifying fish passage barriers . . . simply fish cannot get through [the culverts] to the other side of the road.”
The culverts, or metal and concrete pipes, that are blocking salmon migration are too long and steep for fish to cross through them. The culverts were built below roads, trails and railroads during the 20th century so streams could flow underneath.
Local salmon can’t swim through the high velocity water being pushed through, which is thought to have contributed to the decline of salmon populations. In 2019, Constantine created a new position at the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks to determine which projects would restore access to the most habitats as quickly as possible.
These include the Rainbow Bend and Riverbend projects edging the Cedar River, sites along the Green River and in the Snoqualmie Valley. The King County Wastewater Treatment Division’s Waterworks Grant Program recently paid $71,500 to Kirkland for water restoration treatment to improve water quality for the local salmon that reside in the nearby Juanita Creek.
“Protecting wildlife in our streams and water systems is of utmost importance to our region,” Kirkland Councilmember Kelli Curtis said in a statement. “Kirkland is proud to steward our streams, creeks and wetlands to contribute to a healthier watershed that benefits both our human and nonhuman residents.”
Removing the culverts and other barriers preventing the salmon from migrating may also help local orca populations, as the orcas that reside in the King County region rely on the salmon for a food source.