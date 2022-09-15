(The Center Square) – King County is in the final stages of preserving about 25% of its mental health residential treatment beds with the purchase of a treatment center in north Seattle.
The behavioral health treatment center known as Cascade Hall is currently owned and operated by the behavioral health provider Sound.
Earlier this year, the provider announced its intent to sell the center. King County allocated $4 million in Mental Illness and Drug Dependency (MIDD) behavioral health fund, combined with $6 million from Washington State, to complete the purchase of Cascade Hall.
The combined $10 million being used to purchase the center means it will cost $156,250 for each of the 64 bed units used for residents.
King County’s MIDD fund is a countywide 0.1% sales tax that generates about $136 million per two-year biennium, according to the county. In 2021, the county spent over $64 million from the fund towards behavioral health initiatives.
Retiring state Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle, led the way for the state to provide the remaining funds necessary to purchase the treatment center.
“The people of our city and our county deeply need the excellent behavioral health care provided at Cascade Hall,” Frockt said in a statement. “I was proud to lead the effort to contribute $6 million in state funds to enable King County to purchase Cascade Hall and keep these critical services running.”
King County Executive Dow Constantine talked about the decrease in treatment beds available for people in need. According to Constantine’s office, the county had 355 residential treatment beds in facilities in 2018. Currently, there are 240 available in the county and are “losing more every day.”
The executive claims the loss occurred during COVID at a time when the need for behavioral health facilities exponentially increased.
Community House Mental Health will continue operating Cascade Hall when the purchase of the treatment center is finalized. The organization operates three additional 24-hour staffed residential facilities as part of a contract with King County.
“We hope to bring that expertise to Cascade Hall and ensure the continuity of care for the clients living here,” said Chris Szala, Executive Director for Community House.