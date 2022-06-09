(The Center Square) – The King County Council voted 7-2 to increase residential sewer rates in 2023.
Residents will see a 5.75% hike on the rate, which is the equivalent to $52.11 per resident, said Councilmember Joe McDermott at a recent council meeting.
The current rate residents pay per month is $49.27 with a $70.39 capacity charge as well. The voted rate change brings the capacity charge up 3% to $72.50 per month.
“I will point out that this is more than we earlier anticipated,” said McDermott Tuesday.
Mcdermott sponsored this ordinance. Other councilmembers defended the increased rates. Councilmember Claudia Balducci sees the ordinance as a way of paying for repairs to old sewer pipes and help fund capital projects.
“We need to fix pipes, we need to replace pipes. Some of our pipes are quite old...lots and lots of pipes are up to 100 years old,” Balducci said.
King County has had a number issues with its sewage system in recent years. In July 2019, failed sewage pumps led to 2.1 million gallons of raw sewage spilling into the Puget Sound. In December 2017, a storm sent more than 90 million gallons into the Duwamish River.
Last year, King County approved $65 million to help with critical upgrades to the West Point Wastewater Treatment plant at Discovery Park. That funding package came two months after 11 million gallons of untreated wastewater poured into the Puget Sound after a power outage caused by a storm.
County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Pete von Reichbauer cast the two votes against the sewer rate increase. Dunn said before the vote that he wants to “trim the fat” of the ordinance so that residents don't have to pay so much.
“Given skyrocketing inflation, spiking fuel costs, and the increasing unaffordability of housing, it is the absolute wrong time to be asking for more money from King County families by doubling planned sewer fees,” Dunn said in an email to the Center Square. “This is a time where folks are cutting back financially and trying to make do with less, and our county government should be doing the same.”
Councilmember Rod Dembowski, who voted in favor of the ordinance, noted that the rate increase only applies for this year, as the council has to approve sewage rates every year before June 30.
Demboski also mentioned that the costs for these projects have skyrocketed and the federal pressure has been applied to the county to fix the sewage issues and prevent more raw wastewater spills.
“Some of these projects we have no choice. We’re under a federal consent decree ordered by the United States District Court to stop dumping poop into Puget Sound to put it bluntly,” Dembowski said with a laugh.