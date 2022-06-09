In this March 16, 2017 photo, Bryan Troupe, right, a safety officer at the West Point Treatment Plant in Seattle, walks through an area where workers were repairing a boiler and stringing temporary power sources after the room was flooded nearly to the ceiling during a massive equipment failure. The county-run facility has been hobbling along at about half-capacity since the Feb. 9 electrical failure resulted in catastrophic flooding that damaged an underground network of pumps, motors, electric panels and other gear. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)